Reading announced that former Southampton coach Ruben Selles would become their manager in June

Ruben Selles has been confirmed as manager of League One side Reading after having his work visa approved.

The former Southampton boss, 40, was appointed last month but had to wait for paperwork to be completed before he could start coaching the team.

Spaniard Selles flew back to the UK on Thursday before taking his first training session on Friday.

"The search for our manager was exhaustive, complex and undeniably challenging," said Mark Bowen.

Reading's head of football operations added: "It has taken longer than any of us wished or anticipated but it was imperative that we got the appointment of a new first team manager right.

"Having jumped this final hurdle, with all the visa documents now fully approved and ratified, I'm so pleased Ruben can now take the reins."

Selles - the replacement for Paul Ince, who was sacked in April - took charge of Premier League side Southampton on two occasions in 2022-23, once as caretaker manager and again following the sacking of Nathan Jones.

But he only won two of his 17 matches at the helm as Saints finished bottom and were relegated to the Championship.

"Ruben is an ambitious man with an insatiable enthusiasm for football, a clear, conscientious and analytical approach to coaching and a determination and hunger to succeed," Bowen added.

"We all have to be aligned on a clear footballing philosophy at this club which can cascade down from the first team through the age groups of our academy, fully embracing our continued commitment to the development of our young players - Ruben has proven pedigree in implementing that philosophy."

Reading have had their long-standing transfer embargo lifted this week and signed former Cambridge United striker Harvey Knibbs on Thursday.

However, a collection of fans who are unhappy with Reading's ownership are still calling for the club to be sold.

Reading, who were relegated to League One last season, open their new campaign at home against Peterborough on 5 August.