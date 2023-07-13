Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall owner John Berylson died in a car crash in the US earlier this month

The son of the late Millwall owner John Berylson has become the club's new chairman following his father's death.

James Berylson says he is "passionate" about Millwall and is determined to continue his father's legacy.

American businessman John Berylson died from injuries in a car crash earlier this month, when his vehicle overturned and hit a tree in the United States.

"It is with sincere and immeasurable pride that I take on the chairmanship," James told the club website. external-link

"It is what my dad wanted, and I am so thankful for his mentorship since I joined the board of directors in 2010 and blessed by his trust and faith in me."

James, 42, said they would pay tribute to his father, who first became involved with Millwall in 2006, at the club's first home league game of the season, against Bristol City on 12 August.

"This will mark the start of a new era, one in which we will strive to fulfil dad's legacy," he added.

"On behalf of the Berylson family, an enormous and very heartfelt thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and affection for dad following the tragic events of last week.

"This remains a very challenging time for us but the many thousands of messages of support we received from our Millwall family have been a source of tremendous comfort.

"I have witnessed incredible moments of joy, drama and success at The Den alongside my dad and these memories will last a lifetime.

"From this day forward, though, it is about creating new ones."