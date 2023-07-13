Dan Butterworth: Carlisle United sign ex-Blackburn Rovers forward
Carlisle United have signed free agent Dan Butterworth on a two-year deal following his release by Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer.
Butterworth scored four goals in 34 matches on loan at Port Vale last term.
The 23-year-old came through the Rovers academy after a spell at Manchester United and played 17 first-team games, in addition to a loan at Fleetwood.
During his career the versatile Butterworth has operated up front, wide or in a midfield role.
