Police made three arrests for alleged homophobic chanting when Wolves played Chelsea in April

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fined £100,000 by the Football Association for homophobic chanting by their fans in a game against Chelsea in April.

The incidents in the 61st and 71st minutes involved "a large number of supporters for a prolonged period of approximately 20 seconds each".

Fans at the game were told over the PA system that "discriminatory behaviour and chants" were not tolerated.

Three arrests were made for the alleged homophobic chanting.

The FA said external-link an independent regulatory commission "imposed an action plan and £100,000 fine on Wolverhampton Wanderers for two breaches of FA Rule E21".

It added the Midlands club admitted the charges of failing to ensure their fans "conduct themselves in an orderly fashion, and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation".

Earlier this week, a Fulham supporter was banned from football for three years after admitting a public order offence relating to homophobic chanting during a game against Chelsea in February.

Chelsea players and supporters have been the target of a homophobic chant from opposing fans.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last year classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.

The FA wrote to clubs in January to say it could take disciplinary action against clubs if fans engaged in discriminatory behaviour, including the homophobic chant.