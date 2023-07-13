Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Kai Havertz came off the bench to make his Arsenal debut in the 1-1 pre-season draw at Nuremberg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he will need time to see where £65m summer signing Kai Havertz fits into his team.

The Germany forward made his debut as a substitute in Arsenal's 1-1 pre-season friendly with Nuremberg on Thursday.

Arteta said "time will tell" where Havertz, who joined from London rivals Chelsea in June, would be best suited to play.

"We have to see how he adapts and obviously get to know each other and build relationships," said Arteta.

"Football is about that and time will tell where he fits in best."

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the seventh minute at Max Morlock Stadium, before Jorginho scored a bizarre own goal from 35 yards to hand their Bundesliga hosts an equaliser.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands Arsenal will complete the signing of 24-year-old West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice for £105m on Friday.

The transfer from West Ham was agreed last month but first negotiations over the structure of the deal, then the time taken to go through the legalities, means it still has not been formally approved.

Arteta's squad travel to Washington on Sunday for the start of Arsenal's three-match tour of the United States.

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 July (12:30 BST).