Most teams involved in the ESL proposal withdrew within 48 hours, partly after seeing fans' reaction to the plan

Juventus have begun the process of pulling out of the European Super League (ESL) project.

Although the initial idea collapsed in 2021, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid had stuck to the general principles of a breakaway league.

But last month Juve demanded talks with the Spanish clubs and have now begun discussing their exit from the plan.

The Turin-based club said their exit would be completed and effective only if authorised by Barca and Real.

"Following such discussions, and given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit," a statement read.

It has been a turbulent few months for Juventus, who were initially docked 15 points by the Italian FA for financial rule breaches.

The punishment was overturned but a second hearing led to a 10-point penalty, which the club accepted.

The Turin giants finished seventh in Serie A and will enter the Europa Conference League. Without the 10 point deduction, they would have qualified for the Champions League at the expense of AC Milan.