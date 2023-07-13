Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Will Boyle is an ex-promotion-winning Cheltenham Town team-mate of Wrexham skipper Ben Tozer

Wrexham have signed defender Will Boyle from Championship club Huddersfield Town before for their return to the Football League in the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old is dropping to League Two as Wrexham target promotion to League One.

Boyle will join Wrexham for their forthcoming pre-season tour to the USA.

"It's a good time to join - I can't say anything that people don't already know about what's happening at this football club," said Boyle.

"But it's also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.

"It's exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It's a club that is only going in one direction."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "Will is a strong addition to the squad; he's had success in this division before and then played in League One and had a taste of the Championship last season too.

"I feel his character will fit in perfectly with the group, and it's pleasing to get a signing through the door prior to departing for America."