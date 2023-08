Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Toyosi Olusanya (second left) scored after being a surprise starter

Alex Greive settled a five-goal thriller as St Mirren thwarted Hibernian's late two-goal fightback to hand St Mirren's Stephen Robinson his first-ever win on a Scottish Premiership opening day - and first at Easter Road as a manager.

From the moment Mark O'Hara slotted a 15th-minute penalty and Toyosi Olusanya sped clear to slot two minutes later, the hosts looked shell-shocked.

Lee Johnson's side recovered to come storming back after the break and substitute Adam Le Fondre's first Hibs goal and Christian Doidge's close-range finish looked to be sending the Edinburgh side into Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifier against Luzern in greater heart.

But Greg Kiltie's superb cross was headed home by New Zealand striker Greive to stun the hosts.

Hibs made a lively start, but the sunshine enveloping Easter Road was soon enveloped in clouds of home despair as St Mirren striker Eammon Brophy went down under a Joe Newell challenge.

After a VAR check, referee Euan Anderson decided the midfielder got the slightest of touches on Brophy's foot and O'Hara sent Marshall the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Shaken Hibs had no time to clear their heads as the St Mirren midfielder followed up his goal with a defence splitting pass that sent Olusanya speeding clear of the home defence to slot low under the goalkeeper.

Olusanya had not expected to start, but the former Middlesbrough striker who was on loan to Arbroath last season was making the most of being a late replacement after Mikael Mandron was injured in the warm-up.

It was Doidge who inspired the comeback by superbly setting up veteran Le Fondre for a precise low finish before the Welsh striker was on hand to divert home Elie Youan's low delivery.

Both sides had further chances in a storming finish, but it was Greive who was to win it for St Mirren.

More to follow.

