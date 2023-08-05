Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Airdrieonians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dunfermline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Morton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Inverness CT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Partick Thistle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Queen's Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
