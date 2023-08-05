Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock1RangersRangers0

Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers: Brad Lyons winner stuns new-look visitors in opening defeat

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Brad Lyons scores versus Rangers
Brad Lyons' second-half winner secured a memorable opening-day win for Kilmarnock over Rangers

New-look Rangers' hopes of wrestling the Scottish Premiership title off rivals Celtic got off to the worst possible start as they were shocked by a reinvigorated Kilmarnock.

Michael Beale's blunt side, which included five debutants from the off, failed to truly trouble the organised and resolute hosts, who secured a well-deserved victory as Brad Lyons capitalised on poor defending to sweep in a 65th-minute winner.

Aside from first-half efforts from Cyriel Dessers and John Lundstram, and a John Souttar header after the break, the visitors' attacking play was limited in a disjointed display.

Even this early in the campaign, the result is a damaging one for Beale, who knows there is little room for error with his side already behind their Old Firm rivals.

That should take nothing away from a sensational showing from Kilmarnock, who came close to extending their lead with drives from Kyle Magennis and Danny Armstrong.

The victory is the Ayrshire side's first over Rangers since April 2020 and ends the Ibrox club's 20-game unbeaten run in opening top-flight fixtures.

Eyebrows were raised about Todd Cantwell's exclusion from the Rangers starting line-up, but his introduction - along with new Brazilian striker Danilo - failed to inspire an away side that just could not get going.

It was instead the entrance of Kilmarnock captain Kyle Vassell that arguably proved to be the turning point as the striker gave the hosts a focal point to go on and take the game away from Rangers.

Player of the match - Danny Armstrong

Nicolas Raskin & Danny Armstrong
You could make the case for plenty in blue and white stripes, but last season's talisman (right) epitomised Kilmarnock's display with relentless energy on the right in both defence and attack

New Rangers faces, same defensive fragility - analysis

Fingers will be pointed at a fresh Rangers attack that failed to create clear chances, but the pivotal moment that changed this result from a draw to defeat came from sloppy defending by Souttar as the centre-back could not clear his lines from a long throw.

It is clear that this side will need time to gel, but the issue with Glasgow is you simply do not get that time. With the domination both Old Firm clubs hold over the other 10, the margin for error is so, so slim now. Beale needs this side to click quickly.

McInnes, who had seven fresh faces of his own in his XI, spoke pre-match about wanting to "demonstrate that there's been an improvement" in his side after a big summer rebuild.

Boy, did they do that. New recruit Robbie Deas in particular was a colossus in defence. The Ayrshire side should now be embracing what looks like a tough trip to Tynecastle next Sunday before a Viaplay Cup last-16 tie at home to Celtic the following weekend.

What they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes on Sky Sports: "We had to show a different version of ourselves against the Old Firm this season. Rangers will get better, but I think we'll get better as well.

"Our level of performance had to be really good today, but we delivered that. It's a really strong start."

Rangers manager Michael Beale on BBC Sportsound: "It's a very poor opening day for us. We need to move forward very quickly. There are 37 games to go, so let's not get carried away.

"The excitement over the summer is going to be tempered. We have to show the fans and excite them and they have to get behind us, it works both ways."

What's next?

Rangers start their European campaign live on the BBC this Wednesday (19:45 BST) in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier against Servette.

The Ibrox side then welcome Livingston next Saturday (15:00) as Kilmarnock travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts.

Player of the match

MayoLewis Mayo

with an average of 9.16

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    9.16

  2. Squad number10Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    8.33

  3. Squad number9Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    8.25

  4. Squad number18Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    8.01

  5. Squad number8Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    7.99

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.94

  7. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    7.88

  8. Squad number16Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    7.86

  9. Squad number12Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.85

  10. Squad number3Player nameNdaba
    Average rating

    7.79

  11. Squad number17Player nameFindlay
    Average rating

    7.79

  12. Squad number6Player nameDeas
    Average rating

    7.69

  13. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    7.63

  14. Squad number23Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.60

  15. Squad number1Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    7.38

Rangers

  1. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    4.25

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    3.86

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    3.80

  4. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    3.72

  5. Squad number5Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    3.59

  6. Squad number20Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    3.52

  7. Squad number14Player nameLammers
    Average rating

    3.50

  8. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    3.49

  9. Squad number19Player nameSima
    Average rating

    3.49

  10. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    3.43

  11. Squad number9Player nameDessers
    Average rating

    3.31

  12. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    2.71

  13. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    2.71

  14. Squad number99Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    2.58

  15. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    2.53

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Dennis
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMurrayat 89'minutes
  • 5Mayo
  • 6Deas
  • 17Findlay
  • 3Ndaba
  • 12Watson
  • 8Lyons
  • 16MagennisSubstituted forMcKenzieat 77'minutes
  • 10KennedySubstituted forCameronat 89'minutes
  • 23WatkinsSubstituted forVassellat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Vassell
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Davies
  • 20O'Hara
  • 22Donnelly
  • 31Polworth

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Souttar
  • 31Barisic
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forJackat 72'minutes
  • 43Raskin
  • 20DowellSubstituted forCantwellat 62'minutes
  • 14LammersSubstituted forRoofeat 84'minutes
  • 9DessersSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 62'minutes
  • 19Sima

Substitutes

  • 7Hagi
  • 8Jack
  • 13Cantwell
  • 15Cifuentes
  • 17Matondo
  • 25Roofe
  • 27Balogun
  • 28McCrorie
  • 99Pereira da Silva
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Fraser Murray.

  4. Post update

    Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Matthew Kennedy.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Abdallah Sima tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Brad Lyons.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Sam Lammers.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Corrie Ndaba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

