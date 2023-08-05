Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0.
New-look Rangers' hopes of wrestling the Scottish Premiership title off rivals Celtic got off to the worst possible start as they were shocked by a reinvigorated Kilmarnock.
Michael Beale's blunt side, which included five debutants from the off, failed to truly trouble the organised and resolute hosts, who secured a well-deserved victory as Brad Lyons capitalised on poor defending to sweep in a 65th-minute winner.
Aside from first-half efforts from Cyriel Dessers and John Lundstram, and a John Souttar header after the break, the visitors' attacking play was limited in a disjointed display.
Even this early in the campaign, the result is a damaging one for Beale, who knows there is little room for error with his side already behind their Old Firm rivals.
That should take nothing away from a sensational showing from Kilmarnock, who came close to extending their lead with drives from Kyle Magennis and Danny Armstrong.
The victory is the Ayrshire side's first over Rangers since April 2020 and ends the Ibrox club's 20-game unbeaten run in opening top-flight fixtures.
Eyebrows were raised about Todd Cantwell's exclusion from the Rangers starting line-up, but his introduction - along with new Brazilian striker Danilo - failed to inspire an away side that just could not get going.
It was instead the entrance of Kilmarnock captain Kyle Vassell that arguably proved to be the turning point as the striker gave the hosts a focal point to go on and take the game away from Rangers.
- Reaction & as it happened
- Everything Kilmarnock - go straight all the best content
- Visit our Rangers page for the latest news, analysis & fan views
Player of the match - Danny Armstrong
New Rangers faces, same defensive fragility - analysis
Fingers will be pointed at a fresh Rangers attack that failed to create clear chances, but the pivotal moment that changed this result from a draw to defeat came from sloppy defending by Souttar as the centre-back could not clear his lines from a long throw.
It is clear that this side will need time to gel, but the issue with Glasgow is you simply do not get that time. With the domination both Old Firm clubs hold over the other 10, the margin for error is so, so slim now. Beale needs this side to click quickly.
McInnes, who had seven fresh faces of his own in his XI, spoke pre-match about wanting to "demonstrate that there's been an improvement" in his side after a big summer rebuild.
Boy, did they do that. New recruit Robbie Deas in particular was a colossus in defence. The Ayrshire side should now be embracing what looks like a tough trip to Tynecastle next Sunday before a Viaplay Cup last-16 tie at home to Celtic the following weekend.
What they said
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes on Sky Sports: "We had to show a different version of ourselves against the Old Firm this season. Rangers will get better, but I think we'll get better as well.
"Our level of performance had to be really good today, but we delivered that. It's a really strong start."
Rangers manager Michael Beale on BBC Sportsound: "It's a very poor opening day for us. We need to move forward very quickly. There are 37 games to go, so let's not get carried away.
"The excitement over the summer is going to be tempered. We have to show the fans and excite them and they have to get behind us, it works both ways."
What's next?
Rangers start their European campaign live on the BBC this Wednesday (19:45 BST) in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier against Servette.
The Ibrox side then welcome Livingston next Saturday (15:00) as Kilmarnock travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts.
Player of the match
MayoLewis Mayo
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMayoAverage rating
9.16
- Squad number10Player nameKennedyAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number9Player nameVassellAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number18Player nameCameronAverage rating
8.01
- Squad number8Player nameLyonsAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number16Player nameMagennisAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number12Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number3Player nameNdabaAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number17Player nameFindlayAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number6Player nameDeasAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number23Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number1Player nameDennisAverage rating
7.38
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number5Player nameSouttarAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number20Player nameDowellAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number14Player nameLammersAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number19Player nameSimaAverage rating
3.49
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number9Player nameDessersAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number99Player nameDaniloAverage rating
2.58
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
2.53
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Dennis
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forMurrayat 89'minutes
- 5Mayo
- 6Deas
- 17Findlay
- 3Ndaba
- 12Watson
- 8Lyons
- 16MagennisSubstituted forMcKenzieat 77'minutes
- 10KennedySubstituted forCameronat 89'minutes
- 23WatkinsSubstituted forVassellat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McKenzie
- 9Vassell
- 14Sanders
- 15Murray
- 18Cameron
- 19Davies
- 20O'Hara
- 22Donnelly
- 31Polworth
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Souttar
- 31Barisic
- 4LundstramSubstituted forJackat 72'minutes
- 43Raskin
- 20DowellSubstituted forCantwellat 62'minutes
- 14LammersSubstituted forRoofeat 84'minutes
- 9DessersSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 62'minutes
- 19Sima
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 8Jack
- 13Cantwell
- 15Cifuentes
- 17Matondo
- 25Roofe
- 27Balogun
- 28McCrorie
- 99Pereira da Silva
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Fraser Murray.
Post update
Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Matthew Kennedy.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. Abdallah Sima tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdallah Sima (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Brad Lyons.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Sam Lammers.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
Post update
Corrie Ndaba (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.