Bojan Miovski felt he was due a penalty for this pull from Ayo Obileye

Livingston and Aberdeen shared the points after a drab goalless Scottish Premiership opener in West Lothian.

Kelle Roos was called into action once with 15 minutes left as Ayo Obileye's downwards header searched for the corner.

There was a first-half Aberdeen penalty appeal from Bojan Miovski after a shirt tug by Obileye, but referee John Beaton was unmoved.

Over 4,000 away supporters travelled down to Tony Macaroni Arena, but their team did not produce a single shot on target.

Late on, substitute Bruce Anderson was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty collision with Aberdeen debutant Slobodan Rubezic.

There's always talk that teams are raring to go and eager to get the league campaign back underway. However, neither side looked as though they'd returned from their summer holidays in a poor encounter which lacked any sort of quality.

Passes could not be strung together, the ball could barely be kept on the deck. Very little football was played in a rather robust contest.

Rubezic was first to enter the book for a nasty nick on Kurtis Guthrie. Later, Barry Robson joined him after his frustrations were evidently growing on the touchline.

Following the departure of his namesake, Nicky Devlin, Michael Devlin donned the captain's armband in West Lothian and he came closest to taking control of the game when he rifled a shot from 30 yards out, deep into a lengthy stoppage time, but his effort flew wide.

Player of the match - Duk

Believe me, this wasn't an easy choice, and not for the right reasons. But, when you look at the stats, Duk had the most shots - albeit not on target - and the most touches in the opposition box.

Imagination not on show - analysis

Hopefully both sides have got this out of their system early on in the season and the game is never referred to again.

There was no oomph from an Aberdeen side who have generated high-expectations this season for the way they ended the last campaign and the summer signings they had made. Big changes will need to be made from that showing if there is to be any success domestically or joy on the continent this year.

Livingston frustrated their visitors, and that's always to be expected at the Tony Macaroni. But David Martindale's side offered little signs of hope of their own.

What's next?

Livingston face a trip to Ibrox next Saturday, 12 August for a 15:00 BST kick-off, while Aberdeen host Celtic the day after at midday.

Player of the match George Shamal George with an average of 9.11 Livingston Livingston Livingston

Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen Livingston Avg Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 9.11 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 4.19 Squad number 3 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 4.05 Squad number 20 Player name Sangare Average rating 3.82 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 3.82 Squad number 28 Player name Guthrie Average rating 3.73 Squad number 12 Player name Brandon Average rating 3.60 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 3.53 Squad number 5 Player name Devlin Average rating 3.47 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 3.34 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay Average rating 3.32 Squad number 23 Player name De Lucas Average rating 3.17 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 3.09 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 3.04 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 2.71 Aberdeen Avg Squad number 3 Player name MacKenzie Average rating 7.88 Squad number 33 Player name Rubezic Average rating 7.60 Squad number 4 Player name Shinnie Average rating 7.54 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 7.50 Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 7.43 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 7.41 Squad number 10 Player name Clarkson Average rating 7.34 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 7.11 Squad number 20 Player name Morris Average rating 7.09 Squad number 21 Player name Polvara Average rating 6.98 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 5.96 Squad number 19 Player name Sokler Average rating 5.22