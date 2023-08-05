Match ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 0.
Livingston and Aberdeen shared the points after a drab goalless Scottish Premiership opener in West Lothian.
Kelle Roos was called into action once with 15 minutes left as Ayo Obileye's downwards header searched for the corner.
There was a first-half Aberdeen penalty appeal from Bojan Miovski after a shirt tug by Obileye, but referee John Beaton was unmoved.
Over 4,000 away supporters travelled down to Tony Macaroni Arena, but their team did not produce a single shot on target.
Late on, substitute Bruce Anderson was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty collision with Aberdeen debutant Slobodan Rubezic.
There's always talk that teams are raring to go and eager to get the league campaign back underway. However, neither side looked as though they'd returned from their summer holidays in a poor encounter which lacked any sort of quality.
Passes could not be strung together, the ball could barely be kept on the deck. Very little football was played in a rather robust contest.
Rubezic was first to enter the book for a nasty nick on Kurtis Guthrie. Later, Barry Robson joined him after his frustrations were evidently growing on the touchline.
Following the departure of his namesake, Nicky Devlin, Michael Devlin donned the captain's armband in West Lothian and he came closest to taking control of the game when he rifled a shot from 30 yards out, deep into a lengthy stoppage time, but his effort flew wide.
Imagination not on show - analysis
Hopefully both sides have got this out of their system early on in the season and the game is never referred to again.
There was no oomph from an Aberdeen side who have generated high-expectations this season for the way they ended the last campaign and the summer signings they had made. Big changes will need to be made from that showing if there is to be any success domestically or joy on the continent this year.
Livingston frustrated their visitors, and that's always to be expected at the Tony Macaroni. But David Martindale's side offered little signs of hope of their own.
What's next?
Livingston face a trip to Ibrox next Saturday, 12 August for a 15:00 BST kick-off, while Aberdeen host Celtic the day after at midday.
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 3-5-2
- 1George
- 23De Lucas
- 6Obileye
- 5DevlinBooked at 81mins
- 12Brandon
- 18Holt
- 20SangareBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPittmanat 45'minutes
- 22Shinnie
- 3MontañoBooked at 50minsSubstituted forPenriceat 73'minutes
- 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 63'minutesSubstituted forMackayat 90+4'minutes
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 4Parkes
- 8Pittman
- 9Anderson
- 10Kelly
- 11Mackay
- 15Boyes
- 16Bradley
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 2DevlinBooked at 67mins
- 33RubezicBooked at 27mins
- 3MacKenzie
- 20MorrisSubstituted forSoklerat 78'minutes
- 21Polvara
- 10ClarksonBooked at 32mins
- 4Shinnie
- 17HayesBooked at 83mins
- 9Miovski
- 11de Barros Lopes
Substitutes
- 8Barron
- 19Sokler
- 22Besuijen
- 26Stewart
- 28Milne
- 30Dadya
- 31Doohan
- 32Marshall
- 36Bavidge
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 5,630
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 0.
Post update
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jamie Brandon (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Mackay (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Devlin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Holt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Devlin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ayo Obileye.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mackay replaces Bruce Anderson because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Bruce Anderson (Livingston).
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).
Post update
Foul by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).
Post update
Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Duk (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ester Sokler.
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Penrice with a cross following a corner.