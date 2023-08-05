Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0AberdeenAberdeen0

Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen: Points shared in match of few chances

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston and Aberdeen shared the points after a drab goalless Scottish Premiership opener in West Lothian.

Kelle Roos was called into action once with 15 minutes left as Ayo Obileye's downwards header searched for the corner.

There was a first-half Aberdeen penalty appeal from Bojan Miovski after a shirt tug by Obileye, but referee John Beaton was unmoved.

Over 4,000 away supporters travelled down to Tony Macaroni Arena, but their team did not produce a single shot on target.

Late on, substitute Bruce Anderson was taken off on a stretcher following a nasty collision with Aberdeen debutant Slobodan Rubezic.

There's always talk that teams are raring to go and eager to get the league campaign back underway. However, neither side looked as though they'd returned from their summer holidays in a poor encounter which lacked any sort of quality.

Passes could not be strung together, the ball could barely be kept on the deck. Very little football was played in a rather robust contest.

Rubezic was first to enter the book for a nasty nick on Kurtis Guthrie. Later, Barry Robson joined him after his frustrations were evidently growing on the touchline.

Following the departure of his namesake, Nicky Devlin, Michael Devlin donned the captain's armband in West Lothian and he came closest to taking control of the game when he rifled a shot from 30 yards out, deep into a lengthy stoppage time, but his effort flew wide.

Player of the match - Duk

Duk of Aberdeen running down the wing
Believe me, this wasn't an easy choice, and not for the right reasons. But, when you look at the stats, Duk had the most shots - albeit not on target - and the most touches in the opposition box.

Imagination not on show - analysis

Hopefully both sides have got this out of their system early on in the season and the game is never referred to again.

There was no oomph from an Aberdeen side who have generated high-expectations this season for the way they ended the last campaign and the summer signings they had made. Big changes will need to be made from that showing if there is to be any success domestically or joy on the continent this year.

Livingston frustrated their visitors, and that's always to be expected at the Tony Macaroni. But David Martindale's side offered little signs of hope of their own.

What's next?

Livingston face a trip to Ibrox next Saturday, 12 August for a 15:00 BST kick-off, while Aberdeen host Celtic the day after at midday.

Player of the match

GeorgeShamal George

with an average of 9.11

Livingston

  Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    9.11

  Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.19

  Squad number3Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    4.05

  Squad number20Player nameSangare
    Average rating

    3.82

  Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    3.82

  Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    3.73

  Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    3.60

  Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    3.53

  Squad number5Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.47

  Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    3.34

  Squad number11Player nameMackay
    Average rating

    3.32

  Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    3.17

  Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    3.09

  Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    3.04

  Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    2.71

Aberdeen

  Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    7.88

  Squad number33Player nameRubezic
    Average rating

    7.60

  Squad number4Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.54

  Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.50

  Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    7.43

  Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    7.41

  Squad number10Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    7.34

  Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    7.11

  Squad number20Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    7.09

  Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    6.98

  Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.96

  Squad number19Player nameSokler
    Average rating

    5.22

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1George
  • 23De Lucas
  • 6Obileye
  • 5DevlinBooked at 81mins
  • 12Brandon
  • 18Holt
  • 20SangareBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPittmanat 45'minutes
  • 22Shinnie
  • 3MontañoBooked at 50minsSubstituted forPenriceat 73'minutes
  • 28GuthrieSubstituted forAndersonat 63'minutesSubstituted forMackayat 90+4'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 4Parkes
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Anderson
  • 10Kelly
  • 11Mackay
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Bradley
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 2DevlinBooked at 67mins
  • 33RubezicBooked at 27mins
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 20MorrisSubstituted forSoklerat 78'minutes
  • 21Polvara
  • 10ClarksonBooked at 32mins
  • 4Shinnie
  • 17HayesBooked at 83mins
  • 9Miovski
  • 11de Barros Lopes

Substitutes

  • 8Barron
  • 19Sokler
  • 22Besuijen
  • 26Stewart
  • 28Milne
  • 30Dadya
  • 31Doohan
  • 32Marshall
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
5,630

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home22
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Jamie Brandon (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mackay (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Devlin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Holt.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Devlin (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ayo Obileye.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Daniel Mackay replaces Bruce Anderson because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Bruce Anderson (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).

  16. Post update

    Bruce Anderson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duk (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ester Sokler.

  18. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luiyi De Lucas (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Penrice with a cross following a corner.

