Close menu
Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee1MotherwellMotherwell1

Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Dundee return to top flight with deserved point

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Theo Bair strokes home
Theo Bair has already levelled his total from his time at St Johnstone

Dundee's return to the Scottish Premiership was marked with a hard-fought draw with Motherwell at a rain-soaked Dens Park.

Theo Bair scored a debut goal on the brink of half-time for Stuart Kettlewell's visitors before Lyall Cameron's back-post header levelled the score.

Tony Docherty's side looked more likely to find a winner, hitting the post twice through the hard work of Luke McCowan, but they could not find a way to goal.

It means Kettlewell has still not lost an away match as Motherwell manager since taking charge in February.

The setting was similar to the Scotland v Georgia game back in June - rain hammering down and threatening to turn the game into a complete washout.

Motherwell threw Bair into the deep end, starting the Canadian striker up top despite only signing on Tuesday. He repaid the manager's faith in him, sweeping home Stephen O'Donnell's cross moments before the break.

The hosts came flying out the traps in the second-half and got the goal they deserved as Cameron turned in at the back post. They also came inches away on two occasions as Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly watched the ball strike his woodwork.

A late rally from the visitors threatened to send all three points to Lanarkshire, but Lennon Miller's goal-bound drive was deflected wide by Joe Shaughnessy.

Player of the Match - Luke McCowan (Dundee)

The tricky winger stood out two years ago when Dundee went down. This time, he might keep them up.
The tricky winger stood out two years ago when Dundee went down, and he continues to impress

Dismal weather, encouraging signs - analysis

It's hard to tell if the torrential rain made this game more of a spectacle or not. The players battled hard against the conditions, which led to thrills and spills aplenty.

If either side was nervous on the opening day of the season, it was hard to tell. Both were clearly keen to play football - Motherwell building through Miller, Spittal and Slattery while Dundee countered with Cameron and McCowan.

And both sides could also be upset only leaving with a point. In spite of the conditions, they created chances to score and showed a great desire to play the game.

What they said

Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "Going in at 1-0 down at half-time was against the run of play, probably a bit unjust. We were the better team in the first half. It was important that we showed the belief we could still get something from the game and I was really pleased with the response.

"We hit the post twice, and we're unlucky not to win. We had 17 shots, and I thought we were the better time. I'm a little disappointed not to win the game."

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell: "It was a hard fought game. It was almost like a November-December fixture, because of the conditions. It was incredible, it never stopped throughout the match. There was doubt surrounding the game, because of the water on the far side.

"We put ourselves in a good position and the disappointment comes from the nature of the goal that we concede. A draw is probably a fair result."

What's next?

Dundee visit St Mirren next Saturday, while Motherwell host Hibernian on Sunday (both 15:00 BST).

Player of the match

MillerLennon Miller

with an average of 7.58

Dundee

  1. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    7.42

  2. Squad number10Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.93

  3. Squad number23Player nameBoateng
    Average rating

    6.85

  4. Squad number3Player nameBeck
    Average rating

    6.73

  5. Squad number9Player nameBakayoko
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number15Player nameMulligan
    Average rating

    6.47

  7. Squad number22Player nameMcCracken
    Average rating

    6.40

  8. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.20

  9. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    5.92

  10. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    5.89

  11. Squad number5Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.20

  12. Squad number29Player namePortales
    Average rating

    4.28

Motherwell

  1. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number15Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number14Player nameBair
    Average rating

    6.88

  5. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.77

  6. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.60

  7. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.45

  9. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.29

  10. Squad number99Player nameWilkinson
    Average rating

    6.05

  11. Squad number77Player nameSouaré
    Average rating

    6.00

  12. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    5.36

  13. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    4.80

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22McCracken
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 29PortalesSubstituted forMulliganat 6'minutes
  • 17McCowan
  • 10Cameron
  • 6McGhee
  • 23Boateng
  • 3Beck
  • 16Robinson
  • 9Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 8Byrne
  • 11Pineda
  • 15Mulligan
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 24Anderson

Motherwell

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 15Casey
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 8Slattery
  • 38Miller
  • 7Spittal
  • 77SouaréBooked at 72minsSubstituted forMcGinleyat 74'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 99Wilkinson
  • 14BairSubstituted forEffordat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 6Maguire
  • 11Efford
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17Zdravkovski
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 23Wilson
  • 30Ferrie
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
6,391

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 1, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 1, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dan Casey (Motherwell).

  4. Post update

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Casey (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Lyall Cameron.

  8. Post update

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Slattery.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Joseph Efford replaces Theo Bair.

  12. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mulligan (Dundee).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lennon Miller (Motherwell).

  15. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Owen Beck with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Josh Mulligan.

  19. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Malachi Boateng (Dundee).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport