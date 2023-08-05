Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic4Ross CountyRoss County2

Celtic 4-2 Ross County: Brendan Rodgers makes winning start to second tenure

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi - the Premiership's top scorer last season - opened his account for the new campaign to put Celtic 2-0 up
Kyogo Furuhashi - the Premiership's top scorer last season - opened his account for the new campaign to put Celtic 2-0 up

David Turnbull emerged from the shadows to inspire champions Celtic as Brendan Rodgers' second tenure began with a season-opening Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County.

Attacking midfielder Turnbull - a peripheral figure last season under Ange Postecoglou - netted a double and helped tee up Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic raced 3-0 ahead by half-time.

Jordan White looped in a header to reduce the deficit, but Matt O'Riley smashed Celtic's fourth to ensure a winning start for Rodgers before James Brown replied for County with the last kick.

There was no sign of hostility at Celtic Park towards manager Rodgers, whose return in June met resistance from some supporters because of his abrupt departure to Leicester City four years ago.

The stadium was a riot of noise and colour as the title flag was hoisted by long-serving winger James Forrest pre-match amid an ebullient atmosphere for the season opener.

Maik Nawrocki, the Polish centre-back signed from Legia Warsaw this summer, made his Celtic debut in place of Carl Starfelt, who Rodgers confirmed may be on his way out of the club.

Celtic's defence was quickly under pressure as County - who survived relegation with a miraculous comeback in last season's play-off final - came tearing at them.

Malky Mackay's men harried Celtic and were the better side early on. Yet they still found themselves effectively dead and buried by half-time.

Simon Murray twice went close for the visitors and they were screaming for a penalty when Joe Hart tangled with the striker after struggling to deal with an awkward Anthony Ralston backpass.

Having weathered the storm, Celtic began to click through the gears and Turnbull was the driving force.

The 24-year-old slotted the opener from the penalty spot, after Greg Taylor was tripped by Josh Sims, and was key to the second goal with a deft header that sent Liel Abada bursting clear down the right to cross for Kyogo to finish first time.

Turnbull might have had a first-half hat-trick and Ross Laidlaw's double save kept him out before he added his second with a half-volley from Matt O'Riley's cross to the back post.

County weren't going quietly, though, and Laidlaw met Yan Dhanda's corner to send a dipping header just inside the post.

Celtic responded with verve and a delicious flick from Kyogo set up O'Riley to lash in the fourth.

There was a debut for Yang Hyun-jun - another of Celtic's five new signings - off the bench and fellow substitute Forrest was denied a goal in his testimonial week by a smart Laidlaw save.

But County had the final say as Brown let fly with a strike that deflected off Starfelt and burned past Hart.

Player of the match - David Turnbull

David Turnbull is greeted by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after coming off
Kyogo ran him close, but the Scotland midfielder put in terrific performance and looks re-energised under Rodgers

What's next?

Celtic visit Aberdeen in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00 BST), while County bid for their first points of the season at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00).

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.33

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    3.65

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number17Player nameNawrocki
    Average rating

    5.85

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.18

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.27

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.71

  9. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.20

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.79

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.04

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    5.36

  2. Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-Jun
    Average rating

    5.79

  3. Squad number15Player nameHolm
    Average rating

    5.61

  4. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    5.66

  5. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.67

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number35Player nameNightingale
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.47

  5. Squad number4Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.45

  6. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    6.28

  7. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.26

  8. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    6.57

  9. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    6.08

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.74

  11. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.67

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameAllardice
    Average rating

    6.62

  2. Squad number7Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number17Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.59

  4. Squad number25Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    7.19

  5. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.11

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 17NawrockiSubstituted forStarfeltat 67'minutes
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forHolmat 84'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forHatateat 67'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forYangat 79'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forForrestat 79'minutes
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 4Starfelt
  • 13Yang
  • 15Holm
  • 19Oh
  • 22Kwon
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 35NightingaleBooked at 39mins
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 29mins
  • 16Harmon
  • 4BrownBooked at 66mins
  • 2Randall
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forAllardiceat 57'minutesSubstituted forHendersonat 67'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 11SimsSubstituted forTurnerat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
  • 15MurraySubstituted forSamuelat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Allardice
  • 7Turner
  • 12Sheaf
  • 17Henderson
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 27Brophy
  • 30Smith
  • 43Reid
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 4, Ross County 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Ross County 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, Ross County 2. James Brown (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Smith.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  5. Post update

    Alex Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Yang Hyun-Jun (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Kyle Turner (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Odin Holm (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Ross County).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Alex Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daizen Maeda with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Odin Holm replaces Matt O'Riley.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces Jordan White.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Yang Hyun-Jun replaces Liel Abada because of an injury.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).

  20. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport