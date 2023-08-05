Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi - the Premiership's top scorer last season - opened his account for the new campaign to put Celtic 2-0 up

David Turnbull emerged from the shadows to inspire champions Celtic as Brendan Rodgers' second tenure began with a season-opening Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County.

Attacking midfielder Turnbull - a peripheral figure last season under Ange Postecoglou - netted a double and helped tee up Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic raced 3-0 ahead by half-time.

Jordan White looped in a header to reduce the deficit, but Matt O'Riley smashed Celtic's fourth to ensure a winning start for Rodgers before James Brown replied for County with the last kick.

There was no sign of hostility at Celtic Park towards manager Rodgers, whose return in June met resistance from some supporters because of his abrupt departure to Leicester City four years ago.

The stadium was a riot of noise and colour as the title flag was hoisted by long-serving winger James Forrest pre-match amid an ebullient atmosphere for the season opener.

Maik Nawrocki, the Polish centre-back signed from Legia Warsaw this summer, made his Celtic debut in place of Carl Starfelt, who Rodgers confirmed may be on his way out of the club.

Celtic's defence was quickly under pressure as County - who survived relegation with a miraculous comeback in last season's play-off final - came tearing at them.

Malky Mackay's men harried Celtic and were the better side early on. Yet they still found themselves effectively dead and buried by half-time.

Simon Murray twice went close for the visitors and they were screaming for a penalty when Joe Hart tangled with the striker after struggling to deal with an awkward Anthony Ralston backpass.

Having weathered the storm, Celtic began to click through the gears and Turnbull was the driving force.

The 24-year-old slotted the opener from the penalty spot, after Greg Taylor was tripped by Josh Sims, and was key to the second goal with a deft header that sent Liel Abada bursting clear down the right to cross for Kyogo to finish first time.

Turnbull might have had a first-half hat-trick and Ross Laidlaw's double save kept him out before he added his second with a half-volley from Matt O'Riley's cross to the back post.

County weren't going quietly, though, and Laidlaw met Yan Dhanda's corner to send a dipping header just inside the post.

Celtic responded with verve and a delicious flick from Kyogo set up O'Riley to lash in the fourth.

There was a debut for Yang Hyun-jun - another of Celtic's five new signings - off the bench and fellow substitute Forrest was denied a goal in his testimonial week by a smart Laidlaw save.

But County had the final say as Brown let fly with a strike that deflected off Starfelt and burned past Hart.

Player of the match - David Turnbull

Kyogo ran him close, but the Scotland midfielder put in terrific performance and looks re-energised under Rodgers

What's next?

Celtic visit Aberdeen in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00 BST), while County bid for their first points of the season at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00).

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Celtic Celtic Celtic

Ross County Ross County Ross County Celtic Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 3.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Nawrocki Average rating 5.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 6.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 6.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 6.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Yang Hyun-Jun Average rating 5.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Holm Average rating 5.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 5.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Nightingale Average rating 7.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Brown Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Loturi Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Sims Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Murray Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Allardice Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Turner Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Samuel Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Smith Average rating 7.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10