David Turnbull emerged from the shadows to inspire champions Celtic as Brendan Rodgers' second tenure began with a season-opening Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County.
Attacking midfielder Turnbull - a peripheral figure last season under Ange Postecoglou - netted a double and helped tee up Kyogo Furuhashi as Celtic raced 3-0 ahead by half-time.
Jordan White looped in a header to reduce the deficit, but Matt O'Riley smashed Celtic's fourth to ensure a winning start for Rodgers before James Brown replied for County with the last kick.
There was no sign of hostility at Celtic Park towards manager Rodgers, whose return in June met resistance from some supporters because of his abrupt departure to Leicester City four years ago.
The stadium was a riot of noise and colour as the title flag was hoisted by long-serving winger James Forrest pre-match amid an ebullient atmosphere for the season opener.
Maik Nawrocki, the Polish centre-back signed from Legia Warsaw this summer, made his Celtic debut in place of Carl Starfelt, who Rodgers confirmed may be on his way out of the club.
Celtic's defence was quickly under pressure as County - who survived relegation with a miraculous comeback in last season's play-off final - came tearing at them.
Malky Mackay's men harried Celtic and were the better side early on. Yet they still found themselves effectively dead and buried by half-time.
Simon Murray twice went close for the visitors and they were screaming for a penalty when Joe Hart tangled with the striker after struggling to deal with an awkward Anthony Ralston backpass.
Having weathered the storm, Celtic began to click through the gears and Turnbull was the driving force.
The 24-year-old slotted the opener from the penalty spot, after Greg Taylor was tripped by Josh Sims, and was key to the second goal with a deft header that sent Liel Abada bursting clear down the right to cross for Kyogo to finish first time.
Turnbull might have had a first-half hat-trick and Ross Laidlaw's double save kept him out before he added his second with a half-volley from Matt O'Riley's cross to the back post.
County weren't going quietly, though, and Laidlaw met Yan Dhanda's corner to send a dipping header just inside the post.
Celtic responded with verve and a delicious flick from Kyogo set up O'Riley to lash in the fourth.
There was a debut for Yang Hyun-jun - another of Celtic's five new signings - off the bench and fellow substitute Forrest was denied a goal in his testimonial week by a smart Laidlaw save.
But County had the final say as Brown let fly with a strike that deflected off Starfelt and burned past Hart.
Player of the match - David Turnbull
What's next?
Celtic visit Aberdeen in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00 BST), while County bid for their first points of the season at home to St Johnstone the previous day (15:00).
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number17Player nameNawrockiAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.04
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number13Player nameYang Hyun-JunAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number15Player nameHolmAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.67
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number35Player nameNightingaleAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number4Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
6.67
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameAllardiceAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number7Player nameTurnerAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number17Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number25Player nameSamuelAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.11
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 17NawrockiSubstituted forStarfeltat 67'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forHolmat 84'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 14TurnbullSubstituted forHatateat 67'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forYangat 79'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forForrestat 79'minutes
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 4Starfelt
- 13Yang
- 15Holm
- 19Oh
- 22Kwon
- 24Iwata
- 29Bain
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 35NightingaleBooked at 39mins
- 5BaldwinBooked at 29mins
- 16Harmon
- 4BrownBooked at 66mins
- 2Randall
- 14LoturiSubstituted forAllardiceat 57'minutesSubstituted forHendersonat 67'minutes
- 10Dhanda
- 11SimsSubstituted forTurnerat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 26WhiteSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 15MurraySubstituted forSamuelat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Allardice
- 7Turner
- 12Sheaf
- 17Henderson
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 27Brophy
- 30Smith
- 43Reid
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Ross County 2.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, Ross County 2. James Brown (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Dylan Smith.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).
Post update
Alex Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yang Hyun-Jun (Celtic).
Post update
George Harmon (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Odin Holm (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Turner (Ross County).
Post update
Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).
Post update
Alex Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daizen Maeda with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Odin Holm replaces Matt O'Riley.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Dylan Smith replaces Jordan White.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Yang Hyun-Jun replaces Liel Abada because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Foul by Reo Hatate (Celtic).
Post update
Kyle Turner (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.