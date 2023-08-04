Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Dundee UtdDundee United4

Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United: Relegated visitors blow away derby rivals in opener

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Louis Moult scored one and set up the other goals as Dundee United started their bid for a quick return to the Premiership by blowing away hosts Arbroath after a four-goal first half.

Winger Glenn Middleton fired the opener as United pounced on Joao Balde's error on the counter-attack after 11 minutes.

Matthew Cudjoe's clever chip was followed by clinical finishes from Craig Sibbald and striker Moult.

Arbroath rarely threatened as United eased to an opening-fixture victory.

United have now recorded three straight wins after two early defeats in the Viaplay Cup group stage following last season's relegation - and have now come out on top in all 10 visits to nearby Gayfield since 1969.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Dick Campbell's hosts look like they could be in for another struggle in this one.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "It's not like Arbroath to lose four goals so easily. They got their goals very easily. We did not lay a glove on them so I'm very, very angry about that.

"Dundee United were made to look good, albeit they were good. You've got to give credit to Dundee United - they looked very, very much the favourites tonight - but it'll be a different ball game the next time we play them."

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: "We had brilliant travelling support and we really wanted to reward them for their efforts, not just for this season but towards the end of last season as well.

"It was a really disciplined performance. Some of the goals and the build-up play was excellent. I think Louis Moult is in there now trying to get his contract up to see if he's got an assist bonus - he's certainly got a goal bonus."

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Steele
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 12StewartBooked at 48mins
  • 25Candé BaldéSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
  • 6SlaterBooked at 23minsSubstituted forJacobsat 62'minutes
  • 11Dow
  • 9McIntoshSubstituted forDünnwald-Turanat 45'minutes
  • 24HyltonSubstituted forMcKennaat 45'minutes
  • 27Bird

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 10Jacobs
  • 23Allan
  • 31Welsh
  • 62Dünnwald-Turan

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 31GallagherSubstituted forGrahamat 80'minutes
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 23Docherty
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forGlassat 77'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forMeekisonat 62'minutes
  • 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forThomsonat 77'minutes
  • 9MoultSubstituted forMacleodat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Denham
  • 6Graham
  • 13Newman
  • 17Meekison
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Duffy
  • 27Macleod
  • 29Thomson
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
5,558

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee United 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee United 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

  5. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Dow (Arbroath).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jack Walton.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Bird (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Miller Thomson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ross Graham replaces Declan Gallagher.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Steele.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Louis Moult.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Glenn Middleton.

  20. Post update

    Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11004043
2Airdrieonians00000000
3Ayr00000000
4Dunfermline00000000
5Morton00000000
6Inverness CT00000000
7Partick Thistle00000000
8Queen's Park00000000
9Raith Rovers00000000
10Arbroath100104-40
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport