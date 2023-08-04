Match ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee United 4.
Louis Moult scored one and set up the other goals as Dundee United started their bid for a quick return to the Premiership by blowing away hosts Arbroath after a four-goal first half.
Winger Glenn Middleton fired the opener as United pounced on Joao Balde's error on the counter-attack after 11 minutes.
Matthew Cudjoe's clever chip was followed by clinical finishes from Craig Sibbald and striker Moult.
Arbroath rarely threatened as United eased to an opening-fixture victory.
United have now recorded three straight wins after two early defeats in the Viaplay Cup group stage following last season's relegation - and have now come out on top in all 10 visits to nearby Gayfield since 1969.
Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Dick Campbell's hosts look like they could be in for another struggle in this one.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell: "It's not like Arbroath to lose four goals so easily. They got their goals very easily. We did not lay a glove on them so I'm very, very angry about that.
"Dundee United were made to look good, albeit they were good. You've got to give credit to Dundee United - they looked very, very much the favourites tonight - but it'll be a different ball game the next time we play them."
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: "We had brilliant travelling support and we really wanted to reward them for their efforts, not just for this season but towards the end of last season as well.
"It was a really disciplined performance. Some of the goals and the build-up play was excellent. I think Louis Moult is in there now trying to get his contract up to see if he's got an assist bonus - he's certainly got a goal bonus."
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Steele
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 12StewartBooked at 48mins
- 25Candé BaldéSubstituted forGoldat 45'minutes
- 6SlaterBooked at 23minsSubstituted forJacobsat 62'minutes
- 11Dow
- 9McIntoshSubstituted forDünnwald-Turanat 45'minutes
- 24HyltonSubstituted forMcKennaat 45'minutes
- 27Bird
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 10Jacobs
- 23Allan
- 31Welsh
- 62Dünnwald-Turan
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 8Grimshaw
- 31GallagherSubstituted forGrahamat 80'minutes
- 4Holt
- 33McMann
- 14Sibbald
- 23Docherty
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forGlassat 77'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forMeekisonat 62'minutes
- 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forThomsonat 77'minutes
- 9MoultSubstituted forMacleodat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Denham
- 6Graham
- 13Newman
- 17Meekison
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 25Duffy
- 27Macleod
- 29Thomson
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 5,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Dundee United 4.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Post update
Ross Docherty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Arbroath).
Post update
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Bird (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Miller Thomson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, Dundee United. Ross Graham replaces Declan Gallagher.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Aaron Steele.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Dow.
Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Louis Moult.
Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Glenn Middleton.
Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.