Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Dundee UtdDundee United3

Arbroath v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Steele
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 12Stewart
  • 25Candé Baldé
  • 6SlaterBooked at 23mins
  • 11Dow
  • 9McIntosh
  • 24Hylton
  • 27Bird

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 10Jacobs
  • 23Allan
  • 31Welsh
  • 62Dünnwald-Turan

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 23Docherty
  • 15Middleton
  • 32Watt
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 9Moult

Substitutes

  • 5Denham
  • 6Graham
  • 13Newman
  • 17Meekison
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Duffy
  • 27Macleod
  • 29Thomson
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 4. Louis Moult (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Docherty.

  5. Post update

    Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Dow (Arbroath).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 3. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Declan Gallagher (Dundee United).

  9. Post update

    Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Declan Gallagher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by João Candé Baldé (Arbroath).

  12. Post update

    Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  14. Post update

    Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 2. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  17. Booking

    Craig Slater (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Arbroath).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11004043
2Airdrieonians00000000
3Ayr00000000
4Dunfermline00000000
5Morton00000000
6Inverness CT00000000
7Partick Thistle00000000
8Queen's Park00000000
9Raith Rovers00000000
10Arbroath100104-40
View full Scottish Championship table

