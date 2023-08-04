Arbroath v Dundee United

Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 4. Louis Moult (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Steele
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 12Stewart
- 25Candé Baldé
- 6SlaterBooked at 23mins
- 11Dow
- 9McIntosh
- 24Hylton
- 27Bird
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 10Jacobs
- 23Allan
- 31Welsh
- 62Dünnwald-Turan
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 8Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 4Holt
- 33McMann
- 14Sibbald
- 23Docherty
- 15Middleton
- 32Watt
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 5Denham
- 6Graham
- 13Newman
- 17Meekison
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 25Duffy
- 27Macleod
- 29Thomson
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Scott McMann (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Dow (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 3. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Dundee United).
Post update
Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Declan Gallagher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by João Candé Baldé (Arbroath).
Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Post update
Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 2. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Craig Slater (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kevin Holt.