Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen's ParkQueen's Park15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Lesser Hampden

Queen's Park v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • AyrAyr United15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone15:00StirlingStirling Albion
  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00The SpartansThe Spartans
  • HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
  • LivingstonLivingston15:00ClydeClyde
  • MortonGreenock Morton15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
  • Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
  • AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
  • MotherwellMotherwell15:00East FifeEast Fife

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32014316
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301226-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010379
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh3003510-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dundee32014226
3Dumbarton411236-35
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32107257
3Raith Rovers31205326
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
