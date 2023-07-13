Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea say Brett Cravatt has "founded and led several companies and served on numerous boards of directors"

American businessman Brett Cravatt has joined Swansea City's board of directors.

Swansea say the move comes after Cravatt made a "previous investment" in the Championship club.

Cravatt follows British businessman Nigel Morris and another American, new chairman Andy Coleman, in joining Swansea's board this summer.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Brett is now on board as a director," Coleman said.

"Brett is a highly respected businessman and entrepreneur, and his knowledge and expertise will be a huge asset to this club.

"Brett's involvement further strengthens Swansea City, will help us on numerous fronts, and I'm really excited about what lies ahead."

Coleman was named chairman in May after acquiring a "significant shareholding" in the Swans, the club said.

Morris, co-founder of finance firm Capital One, took his seat on Swansea's board after acquiring a 19.43% stake in the club in June.

It is understood Cravatt, who Swansea say co-founded data-driven marketing company Centerfield in Los Angeles in 2011, invested in the Welsh side last season.

"I am honoured to join the board as a director of Swansea City," Cravatt told the club's website.

"My wife and our four children attended the match at Cardiff and the match at home against Coventry City in the spring.

"We were thrilled to be in attendance and be welcomed by so many supporters in Swansea. It was an amazing experience, and we look forward to many more in the future.

"I am fully committed to using my knowledge to improve the club in multiple capacities with an emphasis, given my background, on data science and analytics as well as marketing and sponsorships."

Swansea have been keen to attract new investment for some time, although the arrival of Cravatt, Coleman and Morris does not represent a takeover of the club.

American businessmen Jason Levien, Steve Kaplan and Jake Silverstein remain Swansea's majority shareholders.