Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
PeterheadPeterhead0The SpartansThe Spartans1

Peterhead v Spartans

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Oluyemi
  • 4Goldie
  • 5Brown
  • 16Wilson
  • 3Armstrong
  • 7Ritchie
  • 2Strachan
  • 18Brown
  • 77O'Keefe
  • 10Shanks
  • 19Reid

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 11Ward
  • 12Brown
  • 15Ross
  • 23Duthie
  • 24Smith

The Spartans

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Carswell
  • 2Watson
  • 5Tapping
  • 4Waugh
  • 3Allan
  • 7Dishington
  • 6Whyte
  • 8Craigen
  • 10ArmstrongBooked at 22mins
  • 11Russell
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Newman
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Morrison
  • 17Brown
  • 18Jones
  • 19Meek
Referee:
Colin Whyte

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamThe Spartans
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Rhys Armstrong (The Spartans) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Whyte (The Spartans).

  3. Post update

    Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Caleb Goldie (Peterhead).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tapping (The Spartans).

  8. Post update

    Kieran Shanks (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, The Spartans 1. Blair Henderson (The Spartans) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Craigen.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

  11. Post update

    Blair Henderson (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Michael Allan.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32013216
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County33008269
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh300348-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dumbarton412123-16
3Dundee31111104
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32105057
3Raith Rovers31203125
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories