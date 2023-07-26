Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group D
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh0Ross CountyRoss County1

Edinburgh City v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 13Jacobs
  • 4Hamilton
  • 5Mercer
  • 25Mitchell
  • 10Handling
  • 8Leitch
  • 30Crane
  • 7Shanley
  • 9See
  • 33McLean

Substitutes

  • 17Fontaine
  • 19Anukam
  • 20Devine
  • 21Quate
  • 22Brian
  • 26Mair
  • 28Peter

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Munro
  • 4Brown
  • 5Baldwin
  • 35Nightingale
  • 16Harmon
  • 2Randall
  • 17Henderson
  • 6Allardice
  • 11Sims
  • 26White
  • 15Murray

Substitutes

  • 7Turner
  • 10Dhanda
  • 12Sheaf
  • 14Loturi
  • 20Mackinnon
  • 30Smith
  • 32Ewan
  • 41Ross
  • 43Reid
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamFC EdinburghAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Russell McLean (Edinburgh City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Henderson (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Simon Murray (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Russell McLean (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Quinn Mitchell.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Edinburgh City 0, Ross County 1. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Russell McLean (Edinburgh City).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Allardice (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  13. Post update

    Russell McLean (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

  16. Post update

    Russell McLean (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Will Nightingale (Ross County).

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan White (Ross County).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Leitch (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

