Scottish League Cup - Group E
DundeeDundee0DumbartonDumbarton0

Dundee v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Legzdins
  • 29Portales
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 15Mulligan
  • 23Boateng
  • 6McGhee
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 3Beck
  • 16Robinson
  • 11Pineda

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 8Byrne
  • 10Cameron
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Rudden
  • 22McCracken
  • 24Anderson
  • 30Sharp
  • 33Wilkie

Dumbarton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 2Lynas
  • 26Crighton
  • 5Durnan
  • 29Young
  • 14Wallace
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Blair
  • 11MacLean
  • 9Wallace
  • 17Hilton

Substitutes

  • 3Wylde
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 15Vata
  • 16Broun
  • 18Gray
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Malachi Boateng (Dundee).

  3. Post update

    Tony Wallace (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Portales (Dundee).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Brett Long.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).

  12. Post update

    Antonio Portales (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Hilton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Antonio Portales.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zach Robinson (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32104228
2Stirling32105327
3St Johnstone31025323
4Alloa310247-33
5Stenhousemuir410336-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42025326
2Partick Thistle31205416
3The Spartans32013216
4Falkirk31114405
5Peterhead301215-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Livingston32109187
3Cove Rangers320189-16
4Brechin410348-43
5Clyde3003410-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County33008269
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32018626
4Stranraer4103311-83
5FC Edinburgh300348-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33006249
2Dumbarton412123-16
3Dundee31111104
4Inverness CT310256-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42118358
2Kilmarnock32105057
3Raith Rovers31203125
4Albion310226-43
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203127
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31115144
5Elgin4004112-110

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33006249
2St Mirren32015146
3Montrose31113305
4Cowdenbeath402224-22
5Arbroath301228-62
