Dundee v Dumbarton

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Legzdins
- 29Portales
- 5Shaughnessy
- 14Ashcroft
- 15Mulligan
- 23Boateng
- 6McGhee
- 7Tiffoney
- 3Beck
- 16Robinson
- 11Pineda
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 8Byrne
- 10Cameron
- 19Robertson
- 20Rudden
- 22McCracken
- 24Anderson
- 30Sharp
- 33Wilkie
Dumbarton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 2Lynas
- 26Crighton
- 5Durnan
- 29Young
- 14Wallace
- 8Wilson
- 6Blair
- 11MacLean
- 9Wallace
- 17Hilton
Substitutes
- 3Wylde
- 12Pignatiello
- 15Vata
- 16Broun
- 18Gray
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Hand ball by Malachi Boateng (Dundee).
Tony Wallace (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Portales (Dundee).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).
Antonio Portales (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt missed. James Hilton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Antonio Portales.
Foul by Zach Robinson (Dundee).
David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.