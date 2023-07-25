Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen's ParkQueen's Park1ElginElgin City0

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ferrie
  • 23Longridge
  • 15Tizzard
  • 5Fox
  • 16Bruce
  • 8Thomson
  • 6Spong
  • 20Turner
  • 7Hepburn
  • 9Paton
  • 11Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 4Bannon
  • 14Healy
  • 17Hickey-Fugaccia
  • 19Williamson
  • 22Reid
  • 27Jarrett
  • 29McLeish
  • 30McKenna

Elgin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 28McHale
  • 12Cairns
  • 4Cooney
  • 23Draper
  • 26Cruickshank
  • 22MacLeman
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwan
  • 20MacInnes
  • 19Jamieson
  • 16Harvey

Substitutes

  • 1Hoban
  • 17Taylor
  • 18Lawrence
  • 27Mitchell
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Owen Cairns.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Bruce (Queen's Park).

  3. Post update

    Owen Cairns (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).

  5. Post update

    Matthew Jamieson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).

  9. Post update

    Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Tizzard (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom McHale.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 0. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Thomson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Owen Cairns.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Charlie Fox.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan MacLeman (Elgin City).

  19. Post update

    Barry Hepburn (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31202116
3St Johnstone31114134
4Stenhousemuir411223-14
5Alloa301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle31205416
2Falkirk31204316
3Dundee Utd41124314
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Cove Rangers32108447
3Livingston31204135
4Clyde301238-51
5Brechin401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33004049
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310234-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31111104
5Elgin400418-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33004139
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301216-52
Top Stories