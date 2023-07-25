Queen's Park v Elgin City

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Owen Cairns.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ferrie
- 23Longridge
- 15Tizzard
- 5Fox
- 16Bruce
- 8Thomson
- 6Spong
- 20Turner
- 7Hepburn
- 9Paton
- 11Thomas
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 4Bannon
- 14Healy
- 17Hickey-Fugaccia
- 19Williamson
- 22Reid
- 27Jarrett
- 29McLeish
- 30McKenna
Elgin
Formation 4-5-1
- 28McHale
- 12Cairns
- 4Cooney
- 23Draper
- 26Cruickshank
- 22MacLeman
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwan
- 20MacInnes
- 19Jamieson
- 16Harvey
Substitutes
- 1Hoban
- 17Taylor
- 18Lawrence
- 27Mitchell
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Cameron Bruce (Queen's Park).
Post update
Owen Cairns (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).
Post update
Matthew Jamieson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).
Post update
Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Tizzard (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 0. Ruari Paton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Thomson.
Post update
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Owen Cairns.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Charlie Fox.
Post update
Foul by Ryan MacLeman (Elgin City).
Post update
Barry Hepburn (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.