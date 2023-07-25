Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group A
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 34Lyle
  • 8Berry
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Jamieson
  • 2Meechan
  • 12Taylor
  • 11Brown
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 7Kirkpatrick
  • 10Yates

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 9Reid
  • 14McGivern
  • 17Penman

Alloa

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 31Ogayi
  • 15McKay
  • 6Neill
  • 27Debayo
  • 8Roberts
  • 12Scougall
  • 4Hetherington
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 19Buchanan
  • 18Sammon
  • 10Rodden

Substitutes

  • 1Morrison
  • 3Deveney
  • 5Graham
  • 7Cawley
  • 14Virtanen
  • 24Rankin
  • 26Coulson
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Curtis Lyle.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bradley Rodden (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Debayo (Alloa Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories