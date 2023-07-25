Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Curtis Lyle.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 34Lyle
- 8Berry
- 4Buchanan
- 5Jamieson
- 2Meechan
- 12Taylor
- 11Brown
- 6Wedderburn
- 16O'Reilly
- 7Kirkpatrick
- 10Yates
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 9Reid
- 14McGivern
- 17Penman
Alloa
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 31Ogayi
- 15McKay
- 6Neill
- 27Debayo
- 8Roberts
- 12Scougall
- 4Hetherington
- 20O'Donnell
- 19Buchanan
- 18Sammon
- 10Rodden
Substitutes
- 1Morrison
- 3Deveney
- 5Graham
- 7Cawley
- 14Virtanen
- 24Rankin
- 26Coulson
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Bradley Rodden (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Josh Debayo (Alloa Athletic).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Hand ball by Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Tochukwu Ogayi.
Attempt saved. Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Matty Yates (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.