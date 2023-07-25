St Johnstone v Ayr United

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Mitov
- 14Wright
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 3Gallacher
- 5McGowan
- 15Kucheryavyi
- 25Ballantyne
- 11Carey
- 7May
- 16Jephcott
Substitutes
- 20Sinclair
- 24Booth
- 28Ferguson
- 32Parker
- 33Steven
- 34Phillips
- 41Klimionek
- 42McCrystal
- 45Mylchreest
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Albinson
- 2McAllister
- 14Stanger
- 5McGinty
- 21Ecrepont
- 17Amartey
- 8Dempsey
- 6Murdoch
- 15Murphy
- 22McKenzie
- 30Bryden
Substitutes
- 3Reading
- 16Pendlebury
- 18Smith
- 23Ashford
- 24Tomlinson
- 31Mutch
- 32Watret
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).
Hand ball by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.
Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne (St. Johnstone).
Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nick McAllister (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Cammy Ballantyne (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
First Half begins.