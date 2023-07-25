Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group A
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0AyrAyr United0

St Johnstone v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 14Wright
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 3Gallacher
  • 5McGowan
  • 15Kucheryavyi
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 11Carey
  • 7May
  • 16Jephcott

Substitutes

  • 20Sinclair
  • 24Booth
  • 28Ferguson
  • 32Parker
  • 33Steven
  • 34Phillips
  • 41Klimionek
  • 42McCrystal
  • 45Mylchreest

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Albinson
  • 2McAllister
  • 14Stanger
  • 5McGinty
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 17Amartey
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6Murdoch
  • 15Murphy
  • 22McKenzie
  • 30Bryden

Substitutes

  • 3Reading
  • 16Pendlebury
  • 18Smith
  • 23Ashford
  • 24Tomlinson
  • 31Mutch
  • 32Watret
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

  2. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tony Gallacher (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nick McAllister (Ayr United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cammy Ballantyne (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

