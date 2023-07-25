Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
FalkirkFalkirk0Dundee UtdDundee United0

Falkirk v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 14Yeats
  • 6Donaldson
  • 2Lang
  • 3McCann
  • 18Oliver
  • 4McGinn
  • 21Lawal
  • 7Morrison
  • 17MacIver
  • 11Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 5Henderson
  • 9Allan
  • 22McKay
  • 27Hayward
  • 29Miller
  • 30Honeyman
  • 32Walker
  • 33Sinclair

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walton
  • 22Freeman
  • 6Graham
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 23Docherty
  • 17Meekison
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 5Denham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 13Newman
  • 15Middleton
  • 21Glass
  • 25Duffy
  • 27Macleod
  • 29Thomson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Archie Meekison.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Graham.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leon McCann (Falkirk).

  6. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).

  8. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kai Fotheringham.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Alfredo Agyeman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McMann (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).

  17. Post update

    Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lang (Falkirk).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31202116
3St Johnstone31114134
4Stenhousemuir411223-14
5Alloa301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle31205416
2Falkirk31204316
3Dundee Utd41124314
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Cove Rangers32108447
3Livingston31204135
4Clyde301238-51
5Brechin401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33004049
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310234-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31111104
5Elgin400418-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33004139
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301216-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories