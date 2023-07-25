Falkirk v Dundee United

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Archie Meekison.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 14Yeats
- 6Donaldson
- 2Lang
- 3McCann
- 18Oliver
- 4McGinn
- 21Lawal
- 7Morrison
- 17MacIver
- 11Agyeman
Substitutes
- 5Henderson
- 9Allan
- 22McKay
- 27Hayward
- 29Miller
- 30Honeyman
- 32Walker
- 33Sinclair
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walton
- 22Freeman
- 6Graham
- 4Holt
- 33McMann
- 14Sibbald
- 23Docherty
- 17Meekison
- 18Fotheringham
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 5Denham
- 7Niskanen
- 8Grimshaw
- 13Newman
- 15Middleton
- 21Glass
- 25Duffy
- 27Macleod
- 29Thomson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Attempt missed. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Leon McCann (Falkirk).
Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).
Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kai Fotheringham.
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).
Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Alfredo Agyeman.
Attempt saved. Scott McMann (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).
Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Tom Lang (Falkirk).