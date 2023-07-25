Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
AlbionAlbion Rovers0DunfermlineDunfermline1

Albion Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Connelly
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 21Duffy
  • 10McCaw
  • 6Wilson
  • 16Duncan
  • 8McMahon
  • 14Bevan
  • 9Joseph
  • 20Prince

Substitutes

  • 12McMenemy
  • 15McColl
  • 17Walker
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Tran
  • 22Henderson

Dunfermline

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 12Breen
  • 6Otoo
  • 2Comrie
  • 28Tod
  • 18Allan
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Edwards
  • 9Wighton
  • 11McCann

Substitutes

  • 4Benedictus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 19Fenton
  • 26Sutherland
  • 29Hoggan
  • 44Little
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home0
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Tod.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Duffy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Bright Prince (Albion Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alex McCaw.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Joe Bevan.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bright Prince (Albion Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31202116
3St Johnstone31114134
4Stenhousemuir411223-14
5Alloa301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle31205416
2Falkirk31204316
3Dundee Utd41124314
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Cove Rangers32108447
3Livingston31204135
4Clyde301238-51
5Brechin401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33004049
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310234-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31111104
5Elgin400418-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33004139
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301216-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories