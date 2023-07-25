Albion Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Tod.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Connelly
- 2Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 21Duffy
- 10McCaw
- 6Wilson
- 16Duncan
- 8McMahon
- 14Bevan
- 9Joseph
- 20Prince
Substitutes
- 12McMenemy
- 15McColl
- 17Walker
- 18Paterson
- 19Tran
- 22Henderson
Dunfermline
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 12Breen
- 6Otoo
- 2Comrie
- 28Tod
- 18Allan
- 5Hamilton
- 3Edwards
- 9Wighton
- 11McCann
Substitutes
- 4Benedictus
- 8Chalmers
- 19Fenton
- 26Sutherland
- 29Hoggan
- 44Little
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Duffy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Hand ball by Bright Prince (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alex McCaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Joe Bevan.
Post update
Foul by Bright Prince (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Chris Hamilton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.