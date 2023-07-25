Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Attempt saved. Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1StranraerStranraer0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-5-2
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Kyle Girvan.
Attempt missed. Ross Cunningham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Billy Owens (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Tam Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Stranraer 0. Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|2
|Ayr
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|St Johnstone
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|5
|Alloa
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Falkirk
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Dundee Utd
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|The Spartans
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Peterhead
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Cove Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|3
|Livingston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Clyde
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|5
|Brechin
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Morton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Kelty Hearts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|1
|6
|4
|Stranraer
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|3
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Dumbarton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|5
|3
|Dundee
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Inverness CT
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|5
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|8
|2
|Kilmarnock
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|3
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|Annan Athletic
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|2
|East Fife
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Queen's Park
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Elgin
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forfar
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|9
|2
|Montrose
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|3
|St Mirren
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|5
|Arbroath
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|2