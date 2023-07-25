Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group D
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1StranraerStranraer0

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gourlay
  • 2Corbett
  • 5Thomson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 17Owens
  • 7Daramola
  • 12Tidser
  • 23Moore
  • 11McCluskey
  • 9Johnston
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 8Lyon
  • 14Biabi
  • 15Owens
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron

Stranraer

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McDonald
  • 5Ross
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Girvan
  • 22McIntosh
  • 6Hughes
  • 18Fleming
  • 16Forrest
  • 11Dolan
  • 9Orr
  • 7Armour

Substitutes

  • 3Williamson
  • 8Gallagher
  • 13O'Connor
  • 21McKane
  • 24Phillips
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Kyle Girvan.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Cunningham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Billy Owens (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sean McIntosh (Stranraer).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tam Orr (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Kelty Hearts 1, Stranraer 0. Tiwi Daramola (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31202116
3St Johnstone31114134
4Stenhousemuir411223-14
5Alloa301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle31205416
2Falkirk31204316
3Dundee Utd41124314
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Cove Rangers32108447
3Livingston31204135
4Clyde301238-51
5Brechin401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33004049
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310234-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31111104
5Elgin400418-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33004139
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301216-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

