Scottish League Cup - Group H
ForfarForfar Athletic1ArbroathArbroath0

Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McCallum
  • 5Allan
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 6Morrison
  • 2Nditi
  • 16Robson
  • 10Whatley
  • 8Moore
  • 14Ross
  • 9Skelly
  • 11Inglis

Substitutes

  • 3Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Watson
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Munro
  • 21Paris
  • 22Black

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 10Jacobs
  • 4Little
  • 7Gold
  • 12Stewart
  • 14Stowe
  • 25Candé Baldé
  • 6Slater
  • 11Dow
  • 8McKenna
  • 27Bird

Substitutes

  • 9McIntosh
  • 16Norey
  • 21Adams
  • 23Allan
  • 62Dünnwald-Turan
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Jay Bird (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Craig Slater (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Craig Slater (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Arbroath 0. Stuart Morrison (Forfar Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Moore with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

  9. Post update

    Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Bird (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Dow.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories