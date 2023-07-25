Forfar Athletic v Arbroath

Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCallum
- 5Allan
- 15Hutchinson
- 6Morrison
- 2Nditi
- 16Robson
- 10Whatley
- 8Moore
- 14Ross
- 9Skelly
- 11Inglis
Substitutes
- 3Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 17Watson
- 18Paterson
- 19Munro
- 21Paris
- 22Black
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 10Jacobs
- 4Little
- 7Gold
- 12Stewart
- 14Stowe
- 25Candé Baldé
- 6Slater
- 11Dow
- 8McKenna
- 27Bird
Substitutes
- 9McIntosh
- 16Norey
- 21Adams
- 23Allan
- 62Dünnwald-Turan
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Jay Bird (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).
Craig Slater (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).
Craig Slater (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Arbroath 0. Stuart Morrison (Forfar Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Moore with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jay Bird (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Forfar Athletic).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Ryan Dow.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.