Scottish League Cup - Group H
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0St MirrenSt Mirren0

Cowdenbeath v St Mirren

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hepburn
  • 2Walker
  • 4Jordan
  • 5Hill
  • 3Rodden
  • 7Butterworth
  • 6McNab
  • 8McDonald
  • 11Docherty
  • 10Chalmers
  • 9MacPherson

Substitutes

  • 12Murray
  • 14Smith
  • 15Tait
  • 16Berry
  • 17Blair
  • 18Jack
  • 19Duncan

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 22Fraser
  • 18Dunne
  • 5Taylor
  • 23Strain
  • 17Baccus
  • 13Gogic
  • 15Boyd-Munce
  • 3Tanser
  • 9Mandron
  • 19Nachmani

Substitutes

  • 20Olusanya
  • 21Greive
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 26Kenny
  • 27Urminsky
  • 34Sutherland
  • 37Penman
Referee:
Ross Hardie

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matty McDonald (Cowdenbeath).

  4. Post update

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Zac Butterworth (Cowdenbeath).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gogic (St. Mirren).

  7. Post update

    Zac Butterworth (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ciaren Chalmers (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stav Nachmani (St. Mirren).

  10. Post update

    Andy Rodden (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stav Nachmani (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren).

  15. Post update

    Robbie McNab (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ewan MacPherson (Cowdenbeath).

  17. Post update

    Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories