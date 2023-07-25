Cowdenbeath v St Mirren

Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Hepburn
- 2Walker
- 4Jordan
- 5Hill
- 3Rodden
- 7Butterworth
- 6McNab
- 8McDonald
- 11Docherty
- 10Chalmers
- 9MacPherson
Substitutes
- 12Murray
- 14Smith
- 15Tait
- 16Berry
- 17Blair
- 18Jack
- 19Duncan
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 22Fraser
- 18Dunne
- 5Taylor
- 23Strain
- 17Baccus
- 13Gogic
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 3Tanser
- 9Mandron
- 19Nachmani
Substitutes
- 20Olusanya
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 26Kenny
- 27Urminsky
- 34Sutherland
- 37Penman
- Referee:
- Ross Hardie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matty McDonald (Cowdenbeath).
Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zac Butterworth (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Alex Gogic (St. Mirren).
Zac Butterworth (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ciaren Chalmers (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Stav Nachmani (St. Mirren).
Andy Rodden (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Stav Nachmani (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (St. Mirren).
Robbie McNab (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ewan MacPherson (Cowdenbeath).
Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.