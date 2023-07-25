Cove Rangers v Livingston

Arron Darge (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Demus
- 17Kerr
- 6Gillingham
- 26Reynolds
- 15DargeBooked at 18mins
- 22Gallagher
- 5Niang
- 4Scully
- 7McGowan
- 11Connell
- 19Golding
Substitutes
- 1Suman
- 2Jones
- 3Naismith
- 10Burrell
- 12Ochmanski
- 16Vigurs
- 18Mykyta
- 20Gaffney
Livingston
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1George
- 5Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 4Parkes
- 3Montaño
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 29Penrice
- 9Anderson
- 8Pittman
- 19Nouble
Substitutes
- 10Kelly
- 12Brandon
- 14Welch-Hayes
- 15Boyes
- 20Sangare
- 23De Lucas
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
- 35Ledingham
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Arron Darge (Cove Rangers).
Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Paul McGowan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Foul by Michael Devlin (Livingston).
Post update
Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.