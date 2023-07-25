Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove RangersCove Rangers0LivingstonLivingston0

Cove Rangers v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Demus
  • 17Kerr
  • 6Gillingham
  • 26Reynolds
  • 15DargeBooked at 18mins
  • 22Gallagher
  • 5Niang
  • 4Scully
  • 7McGowan
  • 11Connell
  • 19Golding

Substitutes

  • 1Suman
  • 2Jones
  • 3Naismith
  • 10Burrell
  • 12Ochmanski
  • 16Vigurs
  • 18Mykyta
  • 20Gaffney

Livingston

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1George
  • 5Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 4Parkes
  • 3Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 29Penrice
  • 9Anderson
  • 8Pittman
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 10Kelly
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Welch-Hayes
  • 15Boyes
  • 20Sangare
  • 23De Lucas
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
  • 35Ledingham
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Arron Darge (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Arron Darge (Cove Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Paul McGowan (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Shinnie (Livingston).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michael Devlin (Livingston).

  15. Post update

    Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mark Gallagher (Cove Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th July 2023

  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0AyrAyr United0
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0AlloaAlloa Athletic0
  • FalkirkFalkirk0Dundee UtdDundee United0
  • ClydeClyde0BrechinBrechin City0
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers0LivingstonLivingston0
  • Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1StranraerStranraer0
  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0
  • AlbionAlbion Rovers0DunfermlineDunfermline0
  • Queen of SthQueen of the South0East FifeEast Fife0
  • Queen's ParkQueen's Park1ElginElgin City0
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath0St MirrenSt Mirren0
  • ForfarForfar Athletic1ArbroathArbroath0

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31202116
3St Johnstone31114134
4Stenhousemuir411223-14
5Alloa301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle31205416
2Falkirk31204316
3Dundee Utd41124314
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Cove Rangers32108447
3Livingston31204135
4Clyde301238-51
5Brechin401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians32103037
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Inverness CT31113304
4Dundee21011103
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock22005056
2Dunfermline41215326
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion311123-14
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31111104
5Elgin400418-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33004139
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301216-52
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories