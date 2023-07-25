Clyde v Brechin City

Attempt saved. Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 24McCulloch
- 15Dunachie
- 5Grant
- 3Craig
- 6Cuddihy
- 17Mulvanny
- 7Scullion
- 14Forbes
- 16Leslie
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 11Cameron
- 21Leighfield
- 22Duncan
- 25Sula
Brechin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Wilson
- 2Mudie
- 6Spark
- 5Thomson
- 4Martin
- 7Scott
- 11Macleod
- 16McArthur
- 18Loudon
- 15Heenan
- 9McGrath
Substitutes
- 8Patrick
- 12Cruickshank
- 17Moreland
- 19White
- 23McCabe
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kian Leslie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Grady McGrath (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh McCulloch (Clyde).
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lenny Wilson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Mulvanny (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael McArthur.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.