Scottish League Cup - Group C
ClydeClyde0BrechinBrechin City0

Clyde v Brechin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 24McCulloch
  • 15Dunachie
  • 5Grant
  • 3Craig
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 17Mulvanny
  • 7Scullion
  • 14Forbes
  • 16Leslie
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 11Cameron
  • 21Leighfield
  • 22Duncan
  • 25Sula

Brechin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 2Mudie
  • 6Spark
  • 5Thomson
  • 4Martin
  • 7Scott
  • 11Macleod
  • 16McArthur
  • 18Loudon
  • 15Heenan
  • 9McGrath

Substitutes

  • 8Patrick
  • 12Cruickshank
  • 17Moreland
  • 19White
  • 23McCabe
Referee:
Stewart Luke

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kian Leslie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Grady McGrath (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Ewan Loudon (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Josh McCulloch (Clyde).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lenny Wilson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Mulvanny (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael McArthur.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories