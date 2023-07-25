Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Airdrieonians

Goal! Inverness CT 0, Airdrieonians 1. Cameron Ballantyne (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21MacKay
- 14Davidson
- 5Delaney
- 6Devine
- 17NicolsonSubstituted forHarperat 16'minutes
- 19Longstaff
- 7Gilmour
- 8Carson
- 10Doran
- 22Shaw
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 11Samuels
- 15Ram
- 16Hyde
- 24Brooks
- 28Bray
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rae
- 16Watson
- 6Fordyce
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Frizzell
- 21Telfer
- 14McMaster
- 8McGregor
- 11Todorov
- 7O'Connor
Substitutes
- 4McCabe
- 9Gallagher
- 17Devenny
- 18Aiken
- 19Dunlop
- 32Spalding
- 33Fellows
- 34Gunn
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Lewis Nicolson because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Post update
Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Charles Telfer.
Post update
Foul by Charles Telfer (Airdrieonians).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.