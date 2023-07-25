Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group E
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21MacKay
  • 14Davidson
  • 5Delaney
  • 6Devine
  • 17NicolsonSubstituted forHarperat 16'minutes
  • 19Longstaff
  • 7Gilmour
  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran
  • 22Shaw
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 11Samuels
  • 15Ram
  • 16Hyde
  • 24Brooks
  • 28Bray

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rae
  • 16Watson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Frizzell
  • 21Telfer
  • 14McMaster
  • 8McGregor
  • 11Todorov
  • 7O'Connor

Substitutes

  • 4McCabe
  • 9Gallagher
  • 17Devenny
  • 18Aiken
  • 19Dunlop
  • 32Spalding
  • 33Fellows
  • 34Gunn
  • 43Hutton
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 0, Airdrieonians 1. Cameron Ballantyne (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Cameron Harper replaces Lewis Nicolson because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  6. Post update

    Nikolay Todorov (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Charles Telfer.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Charles Telfer (Airdrieonians).

  11. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling32105327
2Ayr31202116
3St Johnstone31114134
4Stenhousemuir411223-14
5Alloa301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle31205416
2Falkirk31204316
3Dundee Utd41124314
4The Spartans21012203
5Peterhead201114-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton32105238
2Cove Rangers32108447
3Livingston31204135
4Clyde301238-51
5Brechin401327-51

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22007256
2Morton32017346
3Kelty Hearts32017616
4Stranraer4103310-73
5FC Edinburgh200247-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians33004049
2Dumbarton311123-15
3Dundee21011103
4Inverness CT310234-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose301213-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline42116338
2Kilmarnock22005056
3Raith Rovers21103124
4Albion310224-23
5Annan Athletic300319-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32106338
2East Fife31203126
3Queen of Sth31205325
4Queen's Park31111104
5Elgin400418-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar33004139
2Montrose31113305
3St Mirren31114134
4Cowdenbeath403123-13
5Arbroath301216-52
Top Stories