Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jordan Cousins has made 235 appearances in the Championship during his career

Cambridge United have made their fourth signing ahead of the new season after agreeing a deal for Wigan midfielder Jordan Cousins.

The 29-year-old joins on a one-year contract having spent the last two seasons with the Latics.

Cousins came through the academy at Charlton before graduating to the first team and moving on to QPR and Stoke prior to Wigan.

U's boss Mark Bonner said Cousins was an "excellent signing".

"He brings with him bags of experience at Championship level and winning experience in League One," Bonner added. external-link

"He reads the game superbly, is tactically wise, powerful and will help us greatly."

Cousins joins goalkeeper Jack Stevens, defender Danny Andrew and striker Gassan Ahadme at the Abbey Stadium ahead of the new season, which starts with a home game against Oxford United on 5 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.