Scottish League Cup - Group A
AyrAyr United1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Ayr United v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 20Hewitt
  • 14Stanger
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 22McKenzie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6MurdochBooked at 43mins
  • 15Murphy
  • 30Bryden
  • 17Amartey

Substitutes

  • 1Albinson
  • 16Pendlebury
  • 18Smith
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Ashford
  • 24Tomlinson
  • 29Bangala
  • 32Watret
  • 34Viviani

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 34Lyle
  • 2Meechan
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 5Jamieson
  • 14BilhamSubstituted forO'Reillyat 45'minutes
  • 8Berry
  • 18Lynch
  • 12Taylor
  • 17Anderson
  • 7Kirkpatrick
  • 9AitkenSubstituted forYatesat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 10Yates
  • 11Brown
  • 16O'Reilly
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Francis Amartey (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by George Stanger.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Matty Yates replaces Matthew Aitken because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).

  5. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).

  11. Post update

    Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Euan O'Reilly replaces Kinlay Bilham.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

  15. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).

  17. Post update

    James Berry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by George Stanger.

  19. Booking

    Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Alloa11001013
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Stirling201112-11
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1The Spartans21102114
2Partick Thistle20202203
3Falkirk10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21104135
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
