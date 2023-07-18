Ayr United v Stenhousemuir

Attempt missed. Francis Amartey (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 20Hewitt
- 14Stanger
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 22McKenzie
- 8Dempsey
- 6MurdochBooked at 43mins
- 15Murphy
- 30Bryden
- 17Amartey
Substitutes
- 1Albinson
- 16Pendlebury
- 18Smith
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Ashford
- 24Tomlinson
- 29Bangala
- 32Watret
- 34Viviani
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 34Lyle
- 2Meechan
- 6Wedderburn
- 5Jamieson
- 14BilhamSubstituted forO'Reillyat 45'minutes
- 8Berry
- 18Lynch
- 12Taylor
- 17Anderson
- 7Kirkpatrick
- 9AitkenSubstituted forYatesat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 10Yates
- 11Brown
- 16O'Reilly
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by George Stanger.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Matty Yates replaces Matthew Aitken because of an injury.
Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).
Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Aitken (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).
Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Euan O'Reilly replaces Kinlay Bilham.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Foul by Francis Amartey (Ayr United).
Post update
James Berry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by George Stanger.
Booking
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).