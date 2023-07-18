Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group A
AlloaAlloa Athletic1StirlingStirling Albion0

Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Morrison
  • 15McKay
  • 6Neill
  • 27Debayo
  • 19Buchanan
  • 14VirtanenSubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
  • 4Hetherington
  • 12Scougall
  • 3Deveney
  • 18Sammon
  • 10RoddenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCoulsonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Graham
  • 8Roberts
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
  • 23Devine
  • 24Rankin
  • 26Coulson

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Weir
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 6Cummins
  • 4McLean
  • 3Clark
  • 24Milne
  • 10LeitchBooked at 22mins
  • 12BannerBooked at 61mins
  • 11Moore
  • 22Spence
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 5McGregor
  • 9Carrick
  • 14Wyles
  • 15Hilson
  • 16Meechan
  • 18Simpson
  • 26Kangni-Soupke
Referee:
Alastair Grieve

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 0. Quinn Coulson (Alloa Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

  3. Post update

    Keir Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Booking

    Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kurtis Roberts replaces Miko Virtanen.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Quinn Coulson replaces Bradley Rodden.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Weir.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

  11. Post update

    Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Robert Thomson (Stirling Albion).

  13. Post update

    Miko Virtanen (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).

  16. Post update

    Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McLean.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).

  19. Post update

    Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Alloa11001013
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Stirling201112-11
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1The Spartans21102114
2Partick Thistle20202203
3Falkirk10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21104135
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
