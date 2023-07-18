Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 0. Quinn Coulson (Alloa Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Morrison
- 15McKay
- 6Neill
- 27Debayo
- 19Buchanan
- 14VirtanenSubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
- 4Hetherington
- 12Scougall
- 3Deveney
- 18Sammon
- 10RoddenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCoulsonat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Graham
- 8Roberts
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- 23Devine
- 24Rankin
- 26Coulson
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Weir
- 7Dunsmore
- 6Cummins
- 4McLean
- 3Clark
- 24Milne
- 10LeitchBooked at 22mins
- 12BannerBooked at 61mins
- 11Moore
- 22Spence
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 5McGregor
- 9Carrick
- 14Wyles
- 15Hilson
- 16Meechan
- 18Simpson
- 26Kangni-Soupke
- Referee:
- Alastair Grieve
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Keir Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kurtis Roberts replaces Miko Virtanen.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Quinn Coulson replaces Bradley Rodden.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Weir.
Post update
Attempt saved. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Robert Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Miko Virtanen (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Post update
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.