Scottish League Cup - Group B
The SpartansThe Spartans1FalkirkFalkirk1

Spartans v Falkirk

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

The Spartans

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Carswell
  • 2WatsonBooked at 50mins
  • 5Sonkur
  • 4Waugh
  • 3Newman
  • 8Craigen
  • 6WhyteSubstituted forArmstrongat 45'minutes
  • 7Dishington
  • 11Russell
  • 10Denholm
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 12Brown
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Tapping
  • 16Morrison
  • 17Brown
  • 18Jones
  • 19Meek
  • 20Armstrong
  • 21Allan

Falkirk

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 14Yeats
  • 6Donaldson
  • 2Lang
  • 26Mackie
  • 21Lawal
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Spencer
  • 7Morrison
  • 17MacIver
  • 11Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 3McCann
  • 22McKay
  • 27Hayward
  • 29Miller
  • 30Honeyman
  • 32Walker
  • 33Sinclair
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamThe SpartansAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! The Spartans 1, Falkirk 1. Blair Henderson (The Spartans) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).

  3. Post update

    Sam Newman (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kevin Waugh.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Craigen (The Spartans).

  9. Booking

    Kieran Watson (The Spartans) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Sam Long (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Watson (The Spartans).

  12. Post update

    Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins The Spartans 0, Falkirk 1.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, The Spartans. Rhys Armstrong replaces Bradley Whyte.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, The Spartans 0, Falkirk 1.

  17. Post update

    Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sam Newman (The Spartans).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Alloa11001013
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Stirling201112-11
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1The Spartans21102114
2Partick Thistle20202203
3Falkirk10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21104135
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
