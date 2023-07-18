Spartans v Falkirk

Goal! The Spartans 1, Falkirk 1. Blair Henderson (The Spartans) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
The Spartans
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Carswell
- 2WatsonBooked at 50mins
- 5Sonkur
- 4Waugh
- 3Newman
- 8Craigen
- 6WhyteSubstituted forArmstrongat 45'minutes
- 7Dishington
- 11Russell
- 10Denholm
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 12Brown
- 14Lamont
- 15Tapping
- 16Morrison
- 17Brown
- 18Jones
- 19Meek
- 20Armstrong
- 21Allan
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 14Yeats
- 6Donaldson
- 2Lang
- 26Mackie
- 21Lawal
- 4McGinn
- 8Spencer
- 7Morrison
- 17MacIver
- 11Agyeman
Substitutes
- 3McCann
- 22McKay
- 27Hayward
- 29Miller
- 30Honeyman
- 32Walker
- 33Sinclair
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Falkirk).
Sam Newman (The Spartans) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kevin Waugh.
Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stephen McGinn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Craigen (The Spartans).
Booking
Kieran Watson (The Spartans) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Long (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Watson (The Spartans).
Corner, The Spartans. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Second Half
Second Half begins The Spartans 0, Falkirk 1.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Rhys Armstrong replaces Bradley Whyte.
Half Time
First Half ends, The Spartans 0, Falkirk 1.
Finn Yeats (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Newman (The Spartans).
Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Alfredo Agyeman (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.