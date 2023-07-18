Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walton
- 22Freeman
- 5Denham
- 4Holt
- 33McMann
- 23Docherty
- 14Sibbald
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 18Fotheringham
- 21GlassSubstituted forMeekisonat 45'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forMoultat 45'minutes
- 6Graham
- 8Grimshaw
- 9Moult
- 11Chalmers
- 13Newman
- 15Middleton
- 17Meekison
- 26Mochrie
- 27Macleod
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 29Mackenzie
- 5Muirhead
- 4Williams
- 3Milne
- 26StanwayBooked at 45mins
- 8Bannigan
- 11Lawless
- 22WilliamsonBooked at 22mins
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 9Graham
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 24McCready
- 27Lyon
- 30Stevenson
- 33Taggart
- Matthew MacDermid
- 3,147
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Declan Glass.
Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Moult replaces Tony Watt.
Second Half begins Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 1.
First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 1.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Zander Mackenzie.
Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle).
Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Denham (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Denham (Dundee United).
Foul by Ola Williams (Partick Thistle).
Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.