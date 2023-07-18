Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group B
Dundee UtdDundee United1Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walton
  • 22Freeman
  • 5Denham
  • 4Holt
  • 33McMann
  • 23Docherty
  • 14Sibbald
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 21GlassSubstituted forMeekisonat 45'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forMoultat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 8Grimshaw
  • 9Moult
  • 11Chalmers
  • 13Newman
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Macleod

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 5Muirhead
  • 4Williams
  • 3Milne
  • 26StanwayBooked at 45mins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Lawless
  • 22WilliamsonBooked at 22mins
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 24McCready
  • 27Lyon
  • 30Stevenson
  • 33Taggart
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
3,147

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Louis Moult (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Declan Glass.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Moult replaces Tony Watt.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 1.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dundee United 1, Partick Thistle 1.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Zander Mackenzie.

  8. Booking

    Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stanway (Partick Thistle).

  10. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Denham (Dundee United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ross Docherty.

  16. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Denham (Dundee United).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ola Williams (Partick Thistle).

  19. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Harry Milne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

