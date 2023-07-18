Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers

Attempt saved. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dabrowski
- 24McGill
- 5Watson
- 15Corr
- 3Dick
- 23Easton
- 16Stanton
- 14Mullin
- 10Vaughan
- 11Smith
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 13McNeil
- 17Thomson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 30Masson
Albion
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Connelly
- 2Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 21Duffy
- 15McColl
- 8McMahon
- 16Duncan
- 6Wilson
- 10McCaw
- 9Joseph
- 14Bevan
Substitutes
- 12McMenemy
- 17Walker
- 18Paterson
- 19Tran
- 20Prince
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Devan McColl.
Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Barry Duncan (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.
Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Foul by Keith Watson (Raith Rovers).
Conor Duffy (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Fernie.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott McGill (Raith Rovers).
Alex McCaw (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.