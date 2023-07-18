Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Raith Rovers v Albion Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 24McGill
  • 5Watson
  • 15Corr
  • 3Dick
  • 23Easton
  • 16Stanton
  • 14Mullin
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Smith
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 13McNeil
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 30Masson

Albion

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Connelly
  • 2Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 21Duffy
  • 15McColl
  • 8McMahon
  • 16Duncan
  • 6Wilson
  • 10McCaw
  • 9Joseph
  • 14Bevan

Substitutes

  • 12McMenemy
  • 17Walker
  • 18Paterson
  • 19Tran
  • 20Prince
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Devan McColl.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barry Duncan (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Albion Rovers 0.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Dabrowski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Bevan (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Keith Watson (Raith Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Conor Duffy (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Adam Fernie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott McGill (Raith Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Alex McCaw (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories