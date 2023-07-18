Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group F
DunfermlineDunfermline3Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 2Comrie
  • 8ChalmersSubstituted forAllanat 57'minutes
  • 6Otoo
  • 3Edwards
  • 10ToddSubstituted forTodat 28'minutes
  • 9Wighton
  • 11McCann

Substitutes

  • 18Allan
  • 19Fenton
  • 26Sutherland
  • 28Tod
  • 29Hoggan
  • 44Little

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 4Campbell
  • 9Galloway
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Gibson
  • 7Luissint
  • 3Muir
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Glenn
  • 15Cranston
  • 16Dixon
  • 17Johnston
  • 18Jamieson
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
1,364

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Paul Allan replaces Joe Chalmers.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Annan Athletic 0. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Chalmers following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Benjamin Luissint.

  6. Post update

    Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Benjamin Luissint.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Tommy Goss.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 0.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

  19. Post update

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sam Campbell (Annan Athletic).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories