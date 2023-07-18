Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Paul Allan replaces Joe Chalmers.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 4Benedictus
- 12Breen
- 2Comrie
- 8ChalmersSubstituted forAllanat 57'minutes
- 6Otoo
- 3Edwards
- 10ToddSubstituted forTodat 28'minutes
- 9Wighton
- 11McCann
Substitutes
- 18Allan
- 19Fenton
- 26Sutherland
- 28Tod
- 29Hoggan
- 44Little
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Fleming
- 2Hooper
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 4Campbell
- 9Galloway
- 8Docherty
- 11Gibson
- 7Luissint
- 3Muir
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Glenn
- 15Cranston
- 16Dixon
- 17Johnston
- 18Jamieson
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 1,364
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Annan Athletic 0. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Chalmers following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Benjamin Luissint.
Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Benjamin Luissint.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Tommy Goss.
Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 2, Annan Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Joe Chalmers (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Rhys Breen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Campbell (Annan Athletic).