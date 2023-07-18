Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group D
MortonGreenock Morton2StranraerStranraer0

Greenock Morton v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Baird
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 42mins
  • 6Waters
  • 8Blues
  • 21Gillespie
  • 10Quitongo
  • 14Crawford
  • 7Boyd
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Bearne
  • 25King

Stranraer

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McDonald
  • 22McIntosh
  • 5Ross
  • 4Girvan
  • 16Forrest
  • 8GallagherBooked at 42mins
  • 23Grant
  • 6Hughes
  • 18Fleming
  • 11Dolan
  • 7Armour

Substitutes

  • 2Robertson
  • 9Orr
  • 13O'Connor
  • 14Hawkshaw
  • 21McKane
  • 24Phillips
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by James Dolan.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Greenock Morton 2, Stranraer 0. Cameron Blues (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jai Quitongo.

  4. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Greenock Morton).

  7. Post update

    Kyle Girvan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Greenock Morton) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Kyle Girvan.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Greenock Morton 1, Stranraer 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Greenock Morton 1, Stranraer 0.

  12. Post update

    Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sean McIntosh (Stranraer).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ben Armour (Stranraer).

  17. Booking

    Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Booking

    Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Cameron Blues (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories