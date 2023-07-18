Greenock Morton v Stranraer

Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by James Dolan.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mullen
- 4O'Connor
- 5Baird
- 15BroadfootBooked at 42mins
- 6Waters
- 8Blues
- 21Gillespie
- 10Quitongo
- 14Crawford
- 7Boyd
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 19Bearne
- 25King
Stranraer
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McDonald
- 22McIntosh
- 5Ross
- 4Girvan
- 16Forrest
- 8GallagherBooked at 42mins
- 23Grant
- 6Hughes
- 18Fleming
- 11Dolan
- 7Armour
Substitutes
- 2Robertson
- 9Orr
- 13O'Connor
- 14Hawkshaw
- 21McKane
- 24Phillips
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Greenock Morton 2, Stranraer 0. Cameron Blues (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jai Quitongo.
Robbie Crawford (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Greenock Morton).
Kyle Girvan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Baird (Greenock Morton) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Greenock Morton. Conceded by Kyle Girvan.
Second Half
Second Half begins Greenock Morton 1, Stranraer 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Greenock Morton 1, Stranraer 0.
Steven Boyd (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Greenock Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Armour (Stranraer).
Booking
Kirk Broadfoot (Greenock Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Cameron Blues (Greenock Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).