Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Thomson replaces Josh Skelly.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gill
- 2Williamson
- 4Quinn
- 14Dillon
- 18Towler
- 7WebsterBooked at 38mins
- 6Masson
- 22BrownSubstituted forPires Machadoat 45'minutes
- 10Gardyne
- 9McAllister
- 12Hester
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 11Lyons
- 15Grant
- 16Batchelor
- 17Shrive
- 19Giacomini
- 21Matthews
- 23Pires Machado
Forfar
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCallum
- 5Allan
- 6Morrison
- 15Hutchinson
- 2Nditi
- 10Whatley
- 16Robson
- 8Moore
- 11Inglis
- 9SkellySubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutes
- 14Ross
Substitutes
- 3Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 17Watson
- 18Paterson
- 21Paris
- Referee:
- George Calder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Foul by Finn Robson (Forfar Athletic).
Evan Towler (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Post update
Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Forfar Athletic 2. Kane Hester (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Whatley (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).
Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).
Michael Gardyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Matheus Machado replaces Craig Brown.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 2.