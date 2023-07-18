Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group H
MontroseMontrose1ForfarForfar Athletic2

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gill
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Quinn
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Towler
  • 7WebsterBooked at 38mins
  • 6Masson
  • 22BrownSubstituted forPires Machadoat 45'minutes
  • 10Gardyne
  • 9McAllister
  • 12Hester

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 11Lyons
  • 15Grant
  • 16Batchelor
  • 17Shrive
  • 19Giacomini
  • 21Matthews
  • 23Pires Machado

Forfar

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McCallum
  • 5Allan
  • 6Morrison
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 2Nditi
  • 10Whatley
  • 16Robson
  • 8Moore
  • 11Inglis
  • 9SkellySubstituted forThomsonat 59'minutes
  • 14Ross

Substitutes

  • 3Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Watson
  • 18Paterson
  • 21Paris
Referee:
George Calder

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Craig Thomson replaces Josh Skelly.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Finn Robson (Forfar Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Evan Towler (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

  7. Post update

    Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 1, Forfar Athletic 2. Kane Hester (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  10. Post update

    Josh Skelly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Mark Whatley (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Gardyne (Montrose).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Inglis (Forfar Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Michael Gardyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Matheus Machado replaces Craig Brown.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Montrose 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Alloa11001013
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Stirling201112-11
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1The Spartans21102114
2Partick Thistle20202203
3Falkirk10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21104135
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

