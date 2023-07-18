Queen of the South v Motherwell

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Botterill
- 2Houston
- 5McKay
- 15McClelland
- 23Logan
- 7McKechnie
- 6CochraneBooked at 33mins
- 18Mimnaugh
- 11McGuffieSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
- 10Connelly
- 9Reilly
Substitutes
- 8Todd
- 20Irving
- 21Johnson
- 28Johnstone
- 29Burns
- 30Walker
- 32Currie
- 37Foster
- 38Mendy
Motherwell
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Oxborough
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 4Lamie
- 16McGinn
- 77Souaré
- 38Miller
- 8Slattery
- 7Spittal
- 9Obika
- 30Ferrie
Substitutes
- 1Kelly
- 6Maguire
- 12Paton
- 15Casey
- 19McGinley
- 20Blaney
- 28Wilson
- 39Ross
- 99Wilkinson
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 2. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Obika.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pape Souaré (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) hits the left post with a header from very close range following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McClelland (Queen of the South).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pape Souaré (Motherwell).
Post update
Kyle McClelland (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Ferrie (Motherwell).
Post update
Cammy Logan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).
Post update
Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Cammy Logan (Queen of the South).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Josh Todd replaces Craig McGuffie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 1.