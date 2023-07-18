Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen of SthQueen of the South1MotherwellMotherwell2

Queen of the South v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Botterill
  • 2Houston
  • 5McKay
  • 15McClelland
  • 23Logan
  • 7McKechnie
  • 6CochraneBooked at 33mins
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 11McGuffieSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Reilly

Substitutes

  • 8Todd
  • 20Irving
  • 21Johnson
  • 28Johnstone
  • 29Burns
  • 30Walker
  • 32Currie
  • 37Foster
  • 38Mendy

Motherwell

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Oxborough
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 4Lamie
  • 16McGinn
  • 77Souaré
  • 38Miller
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Spittal
  • 9Obika
  • 30Ferrie

Substitutes

  • 1Kelly
  • 6Maguire
  • 12Paton
  • 15Casey
  • 19McGinley
  • 20Blaney
  • 28Wilson
  • 39Ross
  • 99Wilkinson
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 2. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Obika.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pape Souaré (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Jonathan Obika (Motherwell) hits the left post with a header from very close range following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McClelland (Queen of the South).

  7. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Kieran McKechnie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Pape Souaré (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Kyle McClelland (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mark Ferrie (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Reegan Mimnaugh (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Logan (Queen of the South).

  17. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Josh Todd replaces Craig McGuffie.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 1.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Motherwell 1.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories