Scottish League Cup - Group G
East FifeEast Fife2ElginElgin City0

East Fife v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 15Philp
  • 5Page
  • 22Easton
  • 3Newton
  • 18Walls
  • 6McManusBooked at 61mins
  • 10Trouten
  • 11Healy
  • 14Austin
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 4Millar
  • 7Schiavone
  • 8Slattery
  • 12Nicol
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Docherty
  • 19Murray
  • 21Beveridge
  • 23Comerford

Elgin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 12Cairns
  • 23Draper
  • 14McKenzie
  • 22MacLeman
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 20MacInnesSubstituted forMacEwanat 45'minutes
  • 18Lawrence
  • 27MitchellSubstituted forJamiesonat 45'minutes
  • 16Harvey

Substitutes

  • 6MacEwan
  • 17Taylor
  • 19Jamieson
  • 24Hayllar
  • 28McHale
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Connor McManus (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).

  3. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

  5. Post update

    Liam Harvey (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Harvey (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).

  9. Post update

    Ryan MacLeman (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Connor McManus (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Liam Newton (East Fife).

  13. Post update

    Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins East Fife 2, Elgin City 0.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Matthew Jamieson replaces Brodie Mitchell.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Rory MacEwan replaces Kenny MacInnes.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, East Fife 2, Elgin City 0.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Alloa11001013
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Stirling201112-11
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1The Spartans21102114
2Partick Thistle20202203
3Falkirk10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21104135
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories