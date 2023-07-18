East Fife v Elgin City

Connor McManus (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
East Fife
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 15Philp
- 5Page
- 22Easton
- 3Newton
- 18Walls
- 6McManusBooked at 61mins
- 10Trouten
- 11Healy
- 14Austin
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 4Millar
- 7Schiavone
- 8Slattery
- 12Nicol
- 16Cunningham
- 17Docherty
- 19Murray
- 21Beveridge
- 23Comerford
Elgin
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Hoban
- 12Cairns
- 23Draper
- 14McKenzie
- 22MacLeman
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 20MacInnesSubstituted forMacEwanat 45'minutes
- 18Lawrence
- 27MitchellSubstituted forJamiesonat 45'minutes
- 16Harvey
Substitutes
- 6MacEwan
- 17Taylor
- 19Jamieson
- 24Hayllar
- 28McHale
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Liam Harvey (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Liam Harvey (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Foul by Jack Healy (East Fife).
Ryan MacLeman (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Connor McManus (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).
Foul by Liam Newton (East Fife).
Ross Draper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half begins East Fife 2, Elgin City 0.
Substitution, Elgin City. Matthew Jamieson replaces Brodie Mitchell.
Substitution, Elgin City. Rory MacEwan replaces Kenny MacInnes.
First Half ends, East Fife 2, Elgin City 0.