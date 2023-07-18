Hamilton Academical v Brechin City

Michael McArthur (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Smith
- 2Tumilty
- 12Longridge
- 4Kilday
- 3Hendrie
- 14MacDonald
- 8Martin
- 7Tait
- 20Winter
- 9O'Hara
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 5Owens
- 6Barjonas
- 10Zanatta
- 11Smith
- 15McGinn
- 16McGlynn
- 18Newbury
- 19Oné
- 21Lane
Brechin
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Wilson
- 2Mudie
- 6Spark
- 5Thomson
- 4Martin
- 3McHattie
- 16McArthurBooked at 7mins
- 17Moreland
- 7Scott
- 11Macleod
- 9McGrath
Substitutes
- 8Patrick
- 12Cruickshank
- 15Heenan
- 18Loudon
- 19White
- 23McCabe
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Smith.
Attempt saved. Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Michael McArthur (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McArthur (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Stephen Hendrie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lee Kilday (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fraser Macleod (Brechin City).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.