Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
HamiltonHamilton Academical0BrechinBrechin City0

Hamilton Academical v Brechin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Smith
  • 2Tumilty
  • 12Longridge
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Hendrie
  • 14MacDonald
  • 8Martin
  • 7Tait
  • 20Winter
  • 9O'Hara
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 5Owens
  • 6Barjonas
  • 10Zanatta
  • 11Smith
  • 15McGinn
  • 16McGlynn
  • 18Newbury
  • 19Oné
  • 21Lane

Brechin

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 2Mudie
  • 6Spark
  • 5Thomson
  • 4Martin
  • 3McHattie
  • 16McArthurBooked at 7mins
  • 17Moreland
  • 7Scott
  • 11Macleod
  • 9McGrath

Substitutes

  • 8Patrick
  • 12Cruickshank
  • 15Heenan
  • 18Loudon
  • 19White
  • 23McCabe
Referee:
Iain Snedden

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michael McArthur (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Smith.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fraser Macleod (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Michael McArthur (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael McArthur (Brechin City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Hendrie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Lee Kilday (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Macleod (Brechin City).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stenhousemuir21101014
2Ayr20201103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20201103
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton21103124
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11001013
4Brechin201103-31
5Clyde200214-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103124
2Ross County11005143
3Stranraer201115-41
4FC Edinburgh00000000
5Kelty Hearts100113-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21102114
2Airdrieonians11002023
3Dundee10100001
4Bonnyrigg Rose201112-11
5Dumbarton201102-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock11003033
2Dunfermline20201103
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21101015
2Motherwell21102024
3Queen of Sth10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar21101014
2Montrose21101014
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories