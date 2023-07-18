Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove RangersCove Rangers3ClydeClyde1

Cove Rangers v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Demus
  • 15Darge
  • 6Gillingham
  • 26Reynolds
  • 4Scully
  • 18Mykyta
  • 22Gallagher
  • 5Niang
  • 11Connell
  • 10Burrell
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 1Suman
  • 12Ochmanski
  • 16Vigurs
  • 20Gaffney

Clyde

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Leighfield
  • 24McCulloch
  • 25Sula
  • 5Grant
  • 3Craig
  • 14Forbes
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 7Scullion
  • 23Scullion
  • 11Cameron
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 15Dunachie
  • 19Mulvanny
  • 22Duncan
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Scullion (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Martin Rennie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by William Gillingham (Cove Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh McCulloch (Clyde).

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cove Rangers 3, Clyde 1.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cove Rangers 3, Clyde 1.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Arron Darge.

  11. Post update

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Euan Cameron (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Erik Sula (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Arron Darge.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Cove Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Euan Cameron (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Alloa11001013
3Stenhousemuir21011103
4Stirling201112-11
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1The Spartans21102114
2Partick Thistle20202203
3Falkirk10101101
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21104135
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200206-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22004136
2East Fife21102025
3Queen's Park10100001
4Queen of Sth100112-10
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003126
2Montrose21012203
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories