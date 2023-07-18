Cove Rangers v Clyde

Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Demus
- 15Darge
- 6Gillingham
- 26Reynolds
- 4Scully
- 18Mykyta
- 22Gallagher
- 5Niang
- 11Connell
- 10Burrell
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 1Suman
- 12Ochmanski
- 16Vigurs
- 20Gaffney
Clyde
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Leighfield
- 24McCulloch
- 25Sula
- 5Grant
- 3Craig
- 14Forbes
- 6Cuddihy
- 7Scullion
- 23Scullion
- 11Cameron
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 15Dunachie
- 19Mulvanny
- 22Duncan
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor Scullion (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Martin Rennie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by William Gillingham (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Kyle Connell (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh McCulloch (Clyde).
Second Half
Second Half begins Cove Rangers 3, Clyde 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cove Rangers 3, Clyde 1.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Arron Darge.
Post update
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Euan Cameron (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Erik Sula (Clyde) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Arron Darge.
Post update
Foul by Mouhamed Niang (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Euan Cameron (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Peter Grant (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.