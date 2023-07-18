Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group E
DumbartonDumbarton2Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Dumbarton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 16Broun
  • 2Lynas
  • 26Crighton
  • 5Durnan
  • 3Wylde
  • 12PignatielloSubstituted forHiltonat 40'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 6BlairBooked at 33mins
  • 14Wallace
  • 11MacLean
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 15Vata
  • 17Hilton
  • 23Ruth
  • 29Young

Inverness CT

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ridgers
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Devine
  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 8Carson
  • 4Welsh
  • 7Gilmour
  • 11Samuels
  • 9Mckay
  • 22Shaw

Substitutes

  • 5Delaney
  • 10Doran
  • 12MacGregor
  • 16Hyde
  • 17Nicolson
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Brooks
  • 28Bray
  • 29Thompson
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
505

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    James Hilton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 2, Inverness CT 0. Tony Wallace (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Wilson.

  4. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gregg Wylde (Dumbarton).

  8. Post update

    Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. James Hilton replaces Carlo Pignatiello because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).

  16. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tony Wallace (Dumbarton).

  18. Post update

    Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sean Crighton (Dumbarton).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr21102115
2Stenhousemuir21011103
3Stirling20201102
4Alloa10100001
5St Johnstone100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk11001013
2Partick Thistle20202203
3The Spartans21011103
4Peterhead10101101
5Dundee Utd201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hamilton22004136
2Livingston11003033
3Cove Rangers11003123
4Clyde200226-40
5Brechin200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton22005146
2Ross County11005143
3FC Edinburgh00000000
4Kelty Hearts100113-20
5Stranraer200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians11002023
2Dundee11001013
3Dumbarton21012203
4Inverness CT210123-13
5Bonnyrigg Rose200213-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21103125
2Kilmarnock11003033
3Raith Rovers20201102
4Albion10100001
5Annan Athletic200205-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife21102025
2Motherwell21103124
3Queen of Sth10101101
4Queen's Park10100001
5Elgin200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forfar22003036
2Montrose210112-13
3Arbroath00000000
4Cowdenbeath100101-10
5St Mirren100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories