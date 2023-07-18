Dumbarton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

James Hilton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 16Broun
- 2Lynas
- 26Crighton
- 5Durnan
- 3Wylde
- 12PignatielloSubstituted forHiltonat 40'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 6BlairBooked at 33mins
- 14Wallace
- 11MacLean
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 15Vata
- 17Hilton
- 23Ruth
- 29Young
Inverness CT
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ridgers
- 14Davidson
- 6Devine
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 8Carson
- 4Welsh
- 7Gilmour
- 11Samuels
- 9Mckay
- 22Shaw
Substitutes
- 5Delaney
- 10Doran
- 12MacGregor
- 16Hyde
- 17Nicolson
- 21MacKay
- 24Brooks
- 28Bray
- 29Thompson
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 505
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Inverness CT 0. Tony Wallace (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Wilson.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0.
Post update
Foul by Gregg Wylde (Dumbarton).
Post update
Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. James Hilton replaces Carlo Pignatiello because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Booking
Ryan Blair (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Blair (Dumbarton).
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tony Wallace (Dumbarton).
Post update
Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Inverness CT 0. Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Sean Crighton (Dumbarton).