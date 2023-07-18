Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Group E
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose0DundeeDundee0

Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Bonnyrigg Rose

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martin
  • 15Grigor
  • 3Martyniuk
  • 17Doan
  • 2Mailer
  • 6Jarvis
  • 8Stewart
  • 10Currie
  • 16Peggie
  • 18Watson
  • 20Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 9McGachie
  • 11Gray
  • 12McGale
  • 14Faye
  • 22Connolly
  • 23Forbes
  • 25Andrews

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22McCracken
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Shaughnessy
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 3Beck
  • 10Cameron
  • 16Robinson
  • 24Anderson
  • 17McCowan
  • 20Rudden
  • 7Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 6McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 15Mulligan
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Boateng
  • 33Wilkie
  • 45Graham
  • 48Lamb
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamBonnyrigg RoseAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Angus Mailer.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Josh Grigor.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Josh Grigor.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Angus Mailer.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Lyall Cameron (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  8. Post update

    Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  9. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jason Jarvis (Bonnyrigg Rose).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  First Half begins.

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories