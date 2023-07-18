Bonnyrigg Rose v Dundee

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Angus Mailer.
Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose0DundeeDundee0
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 4-3-3
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Josh Grigor.
Attempt blocked. Zak Rudden (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lyall Cameron (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Neil Martyniuk (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Scott Tiffoney (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Jarvis (Bonnyrigg Rose).
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Ayr
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Stirling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Alloa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|St Johnstone
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Partick Thistle
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|The Spartans
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Peterhead
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Dundee Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Livingston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Cove Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Brechin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|5
|Clyde
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Morton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Ross County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kelty Hearts
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Airdrieonians
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Dundee
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|5
|Dumbarton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Dunfermline
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Raith Rovers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Albion
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|East Fife
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Motherwell
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Elgin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forfar
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Montrose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|St Mirren
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0