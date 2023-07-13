Last updated on .From the section Reading

Harvey Knibbs (right) scored five goals for Cambridge United in League One last season

Reading have signed striker Harvey Knibbs from Cambridge United following the lifting of their transfer embargo.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a three-year-deal, is the first arrival at the Royals since it was lifted.

"Harvey has been on our radar for some time now," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website. external-link

"Young, quick, hungry, hard-working and with a natural creative spark, I am delighted he has agreed to be a part of what we are striving to achieve here."

Knibbs came through Aston Villa's academy and played made more than 100 games and scored 26 goals in all competitions for Cambridge over four seasons.

He helped the U's gain promotion to League One in 2020-21.

Reading had their two-year long transfer embargo, for breaching the English Football League's financial rules, lifted on Wednesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.