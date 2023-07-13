Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Harry Boyes has not made a first-team appearance for the Blades

Wycombe Wanderers have signed wing-back Harry Boyes from promoted Premier League side Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

He becomes Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield's fourth summer signing.

That follows the arrival of veteran defender Richard Keogh, teenage Manchester City midfielder Kian Breckin and Shrewsbury Town captain Luke Leahy.

Boyes, 21, has been out on loan four times but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blades.

He was with sixth-tier side Bradford Park Avenue for two months in the 2020-21 season, then spent the season on loan in the National League in 2021-22 with Solihull Moors.

And he had two separate loans in League One in the 2022-23 season - first with Forest Green Rovers, then the second half of the campaign at the right end of the table with Lincoln City.

Wycombe, who finished ninth in League One last season, eight points off the play-off places, are scheduled to start the 2023-24 season at home to Exeter City on Saturday, 5 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.