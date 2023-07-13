Last updated on .From the section Football

Ahmed Musa now plays for Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have been banned from signing players until they pay money owed to Leicester City for Ahmed Musa, Fifa has ruled.

Leicester, who sold the Nigeria winger in 2018, have lodged a claim for an outstanding £390,000 payment.

Al Nassr made headlines by signing Cristiano Ronaldo last year.

"The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned," Fifa said.

Al Nassr added Croatia star Marcelo Brozovic to their squad this summer, and have been linked with a big-money move for Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.