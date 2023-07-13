Elliot Lee lifts the National League trophy with his Wrexham team mates

It's not every day the unknown number which flashes up on your phone turns out to be a call from Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Even fewer footballers can say they were having a pre-game massage only to be wide eyed as Will Ferrell casually dropped by to say 'hi.'

And how often do promoted teams squads get treated to a break in Las Vegas as a reward?

But as striker Elliot Lee says: "The surreal at Wrexham becomes normal."

"You ask any of the lads, we laugh about it sometimes. I remember when Will Ferrell walked in we all just laughed at each other. This is before a game. I was like 'this is crazy.' That is just what it is.

"We are going to be going out to America soon [for a pre-season tournament] and it will be crazy again.

"It's just Wrexham. That is literally what I have tried to tell people back home. It is hard to describe until you get here."

Lee joined the so-called Hollywood club in July 2022, scoring twice on his debut. He went on to play a key role in Wrexham's extraordinary National League title success to end a 15-year wait for a return to the Football League.

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee says he wears number 38 to honour his late team-mate Dylan Tombides

Football family

Durham-born, Lee's dad Rob notably played for Newcastle and West Ham, earning 21 caps with England. His brother Olly was also a footballer at Gillingham until injury forced premature retirement, he now coaches at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy.

Lee is used to rubbing shoulders with high profile characters. He talks fondly of family barbecues with his dad's close Newcastle team mates Alan Shearer and Shay Given. The late Wales manager Gary Speed would also stop by the house with his guitar.

"My dad and Alan were best friends at Newcastle, our mums are best friends. They have three kids, mum and dad have three kids of similar ages, so we have basically grown up together. We have a WhatsApp family group chat of their family and my family.

"Any time someone does something good there are always loads of celebrations going on in the chat. Any time I score I get the Elliot Lee chant in the group chat. It's nice. It's a bit surreal but as I said he's like my dad's best friend. It's your closest family friend that's what they are to us. I suppose it's not bad when it's Alan Shearer."

Surreal is a word Lee resorts to a lot during the chat. The former West Ham player had been on loan at Charlton from Luton when Wrexham came calling.

Like most football folk, Lee had taken an interest in the Wrexham story from afar, as soon as Deadpool star Reynolds and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" creator Rob McElhenney arrived.

"My agent rang me and said 'I have one [a club] for you but I am not sure what you are going to think about it.'"

The agent also rang Lee's dad Rob before putting the proposition to his player.

Lee had never played in the National League, but after a couple of conversations with manager Parkinson, he joined the club on a three-year deal.

David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell came to watch Wrexham in the FA Trophy Final against Bromley at Wembley

'Above and beyond'

"It's been unbelievable and I say to people now it's probably the best decision I have made in my life. I am loving life on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, it's so special to be a part of this club. What we achieved last season was something which will live with me and my family for ever."

So will the phone call Lee received just after joining.

"I had just signed and was staying in a local hotel. I had an American number pop up on my phone. I don't answer unknown numbers. I thought I will leave that. It took me three or four seconds but then I thought it's an American number, could it be?"

Just as well, Lee answered. "It was just Ryan introducing himself and welcoming me to the club telling me how much he loves it, how, if he could be at every game, he would be. I think he has done that with a few of the players if not all of them.

"It's just made them special owners and special people, because they actually take an interest in who you are as a human being.

"I met Rob shortly after that in person and it took a few months for Ryan to get over and I met Ryan. They are just as genuine as they come across on the TV. If you ask any of the lads they go above and beyond for all of us. That is not a common thing in football."

'Kind of a big deal'

Meeting Wil Ferrell was unforgettable for Lee, because he's always admired him.

"It's funny I told the lads ages ago, if I could have three people at a dinner table, Will Ferrell would be one of them. For me his comedy, his films, is my comedy, same with my brother. Me and my pals have grown up quoting that stuff every day."

As it turned out, Ferrell turned up pre-match as Lee was having a massage. One of the "Welcome to Wrexham" producers told Lee the movie giant was in the house - and even the player with the England international dad was suitably "starstruck."

Yet, for all the presence of celebrities and cameras filming their every move, it's the football business which means most.

Wrexham's National League duel with Notts County last season was a title battle for the ages and attracted global interest. But by claiming the fifth tier's top spot, Lee believes they enhanced their football credibility aside from the Tinseltown glamour.

The pivotal 3-2 home win over Nots County last April - complete with an injury-time penalty save from Ben Foster - proved decisive in so many ways, according to Lee.

"Everyone watched it on TV and said 'hang on' that's proper football, that is proper fans and a proper community that have all come together because of Rob and Ryan being at the football club, they saw that.

"For me after the Notts County game a lot of things changed. People started to jump on the Wrexham thing - hang on there is something special going on there. That was great to see."

Thousands of fans gathered for Wrexham's open-top bus victory parade after winning the National League

Promotion achieved with suitably unforgettable celebrations at the Racecourse, a trip to Las Vegas was the reward for the victorious squad.

"Surreal (that word again!) really," says Lee. "I don't think most clubs would be treated how we were in Vegas. All the lads, we are so grateful."

And now Wrexham prepare for a pre-season campaign featuring a return to the USA to play Manchester United, Chelsea, Philadelphia Union 11 and LA Galaxy.

"That is what we do. Sometimes we just laugh because it is incredible the stuff that happens at this club. I don't think any of us dreamed about doing stuff like this.

"We are back in the EFL and we want another successful season and will be working hard all season to do that.

"Some of us were saying there you don't need a bigger carrot than the celebrations we had after we won the National League. We had the best celebrations ever, then we went to Vegas.

"If the lads needed an incentive then we already have it. We want to have a successful season again, push this club on and on and on and we want to do it for the community and the fans all around the world.

"It is something we are very determined to do and we will be giving our all this season to make sure this happens."

Does it all sound a bit surreal? This is Wrexham - it's just normal.

